The BBC series The Marksman (1987) is back on YouTube

Years ago I blogged about The Marksman, a BBC drama that became controversial after the Hungerford Massacre of 1987. Some sources even say it was never broadcast because of it, but I know it was because I remember watching it.
It was a revenge drama, with David Threlfall returning to Liverpool from Spain to uncover the killers of his young son.
The cast list was impressive: Threlfall, Richard Griffiths, James Ellis, Leslie Ash, Craig Charles. And the theme music was by Richard Thompson, aided by some poetry written and performed by Charles.
Yet when I wrote about it in 2011 I said there was not a scrap of it or of Thompson's music to be found on the net. Since then, the series has come and gone from YouTube a couple of times.
The reason for this post it to say that it's back on YouTube - on the excellent Classic British Telly account.
Play the video above and you'll see a short extract, but you can watch the whole of it, and of parts 2 and 3, on YouTube.
