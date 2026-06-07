Sunday, June 07, 2026

Blondie: Sunday Girl

Here's something I didn't know: this chart-topping Blondie single from 1978 is an elegy to a lost cat.

Sunday Girl was written by the band's guitarist Chris Stein about Debbie Harry's lost cat Sunday Man. He once told Jools Holland:

"The cat ran away and we were very sad. It was just a sort of plaintive, evocative number."

This is not the first such record to feature here on a Sunday. Henry Gross wrote Shannon about the death of a red setter that belonged to Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.

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