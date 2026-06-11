Brechtian television: Leo McKern in Galileo (1964)

"Has anyone ever produced Brechtian television?" I asked when writing about The Exorcism.
To an extent, they have. Because here are the first eight minutes of a 1964 television production of Brecht's play Galileo, and it begins with a shot of the cast arriving with a microphone boom and its operator purposely in shot.
This production was shown on BBC1 on Wednesday 29 April 1964 and the translation of the play is by Charles Laughton.
It's a shame that only this short section of this production is to be found online, because Leo McKern's performance looks very promising.
The boy is Fergus McClelland, who had starred in Alexander Mackendrick's film Sammy Going South the year before.
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