Thursday, September 24, 2026

Jeremy Clarkson left red-faced over 'stolen' sheep that were never even missing

Some sheep yesterday.

The Mirror wins our Headline of the Day Award.

In an outbreak of judicial witticism, the judges suggested that Clarkson fell asleep before he had finished counting them.

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)