Lord Bonkers Diary: "Burnham is hiding In The North"

With this entry, our week at Bonkers Hall comes to a close. Don't forget to download the latest issue of Liberator from the magazine's website.
Sunday
Cook is pleased I am being “economical – like they are in the church sometimes” by inviting a Labour peer over for lunch.
“You must be worried about that Burnham fellow,” I remark to him as he fields the gravy boat. “Starmer always went AWOL when there was trouble, and the new man seems no better. Perhaps you should use that new alert system of yours to ask people to look in their garages and sheds in case he’s hiding there.”
“Yes, he hides just like Starmer did,” admits my guest, “but there’s one important difference: Burnham is hiding In The North.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week
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