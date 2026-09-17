Lord Bonkers' Diary: Wah-wah brass and boings on the timpani

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And that, whether we like it or not, means it's time to set out on another week with Rutland's most popular fictional peer.
Monday
A productive morning at PieTown studios in Melton Mowbray. Having heard rumours (I do miss Freddie and Fiona giving me the inside track on the party) that Ed Davey is determined to spend the next election campaign as he spent the last – falling off paddle boards and wrestling gorillas in custard – I hit upon the idea of providing a musical accompaniment for his antics.
So, along with handpicked members of Earl Russell’s Big Band, I have been busy recording ascending and descending slide whistles, wah-wah brass and boings on the timpani. Add to this our arrangement of Benny Hill’s celebrated theme ‘Yakety Sax’ and you have a package that will confound the critics who claim Davey lacks the gravitas required of a leading national politician.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
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