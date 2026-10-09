Charlie Maynard resigns from Lib Dem front bench and calls for no confidence vote in Ed Davey

So the gossip about disaffection with the party leadership at Westminster was accurate.
Earlier this afternoon, the Financial Times broke the story that Charlie Maynard, Liberal Democrat MP for Witney. has resigned as the party's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury and asked other Lib Dem MPs to join him in a vote no confidence in Ed Davey's leadership/
The FT website can be hard to access, but Traders Union now has the story too.
While Traders Union concentrates on the party's poll ratings, the FT, I think rightly, sees more significance in our continuing inability to gain press or public attention in a crowded field.
It is some MPs' frustration at this, along with the current leadership's top-down style, that I believe has brought us to where we are today.
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