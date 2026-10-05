Colin Milburn at Lord's in 1968: The first test innings I remember

The first test innings I can remember is Colin Milburn hitting the Australians all round Lord's in 1968.
And here it is, with John Arlott adding his comments.
The innings in question took place on the second morning of a rain-ruined match, and Milburn was the top scorer in England's first innings with 83.
England then skittled Australia in their first innings (David Brown 5-42) and made them follow on, but didn't have time to force a win. The full scorecard is on cricinfo.
Boycott, Cowdrey and Barrington. That's some line up :-)ReplyDelete