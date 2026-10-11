Ellesmere Yard: A living relic of the canal age

Ellesmere's canal basin is at the end of a short branch off the Llangollen Canal, which used to be called the Shropshire Union Canal, but was rebranded in the 1980s in the hope that would bring more visitors.
At the point where this branch joins the main line stands an attraction I didn't know much about: Ellesmere Yard.
The Canal & River Trust describes it:
Established in 1806, at the height of the Industrial Revolution, Ellesmere Yard is steeped in history. Originally the headquarters of Ellesmere Canal Company, it played a critical role in the golden era of canal building, helping to maintain the Llangollen and Montgomery canals, and providing a base for engineering luminaries, Thomas Telford and William Jessop.The site has been in operation ever since, retaining much of its original charm and infrastructure, from its blacksmith’s forge and pattern room to its dry dock and workshops. Indeed, some areas have barely changed in over half a century, as if frozen in time.
The Trust is restoring the yard buildings, not only for its own use but also as spaces for other artisan crafts. This is somewhere to visit properly next time I'm in Ellesmere.
Here the first couple of photos relate to the yard, and the rest of the arm that runs to Ellesmere basin. Note to the arid cricket ground – very August 2026.
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