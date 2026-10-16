Jago Hazzard on the planned West London Orbital rail service

Transport for London says:
We're making plans for a new rail service on existing, underused rail lines in west London - this would become part of the London Overground network. The West London Orbital rail service would run between Hendon in north London towards Hounslow in southwest London.
"I rarely use the word literally, but on this time I will. It literally does not go far enough. Just two more stops, and it could join to Twickenham."
And reports:
Later, Mr Roberts said extending the line to Twickenham would allow people from Teddington, Norbiton, Raynes Park, New Malden, Wimbledon and Hampton Wick to travel into north London with just one train change.
He said: "At the moment they've got to go into Central London, they've got to go to Clapham, they've got to mess around, they've got to do all sorts of things.
"This would be a single interchange which would open up north west London for hundreds of thousands of residents in the south west."
However, the TfL view appears to be that the line between Hounslow and Twickenham is too busy to accommodate more trains.
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