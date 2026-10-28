Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Joe Jackson: Breaking Us in Two

Breaking Us in Two comes from Jackson's 1982 album Night and Day. 

The railway in the video is the Keighley and Worth Valley. And the station is Oakworth, which was the station in Lionel Jeffries' film of The Railway Children.

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