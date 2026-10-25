Lime Garden: Moving Target

Like most of the contemporary singles I like, this is more about melody than rhythm and a bit retro. But then I long ago passed the age when you were meant to stop liking what was in the charts – when there was a meaningful singles chart, that is.
Lime Garden are an all-female indie band from Brighton. To add to the retro feel, this single does not come from their recent second album Maybe Not Tonight.
DIY Mag says of it:
Produced by Charlie Andrew, the track explores the pull of falling for someone you know isn’t right for you. Frontwoman Chloe Howard describes it as being about "falling in love even when you know it’s not going to work out. It’s rare to find people you are magnetically drawn to, but when you do – just dive in and brace yourself for whatever happens. Heartbreak is always worth it."
The Brighton quartet have also unveiled an accompanying video for the track, which sees them take on the roles of cabin crew for Wonk Pop Airways as they search the aisles for a mystery passenger, played by British poet and spoken-word performer Antony Szmierek.
Following the acclaim of Maybe Not Tonight and a summer of festivals, Lime Garden are currently on their biggest tour yet, with UK and European dates alongside a return to the US this autumn.
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