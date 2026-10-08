Matt Brittin and Manon Dave need a traditional BBC arse-booting

Many have spent the day unsure whether to be outraged by BBC senior management or point at it and roar with laugher.
Here's director general Matt Brittin, quoted by Deadline:
"I love the BBC. It’s full of words and discussion and slide decks and framing and reframing and reconstituting, and going around the houses, and actually, I'd like us to celebrate activity less, and outcomes more. And getting faster to outcomes that make a difference to an audience.
"Not [just], 'We did this great marketing campaign,' but actually, 'It drove up watch time usage and active accounts,' right? Or, 'We did this piece of journalism, and it changed the law, and it landed with these audiences.'"
And here's Manon Dave, "head of future world design in the corporation’s Media Tech unit", from the same report:
Dave told colleagues that he spent time on holiday redesigning iPlayer without any internal limitations. He wants the streaming service to become a place where audience members say, "I want to iPlayer and chill," though it is not clear if this means retaining the sexual connotations of the original "and chill" internet slang.
Dave’s vision for iPlayer included an AI agent called Iggy, which helps recommend and summarize iPlayer content, and can speak to audiences in different languages. Other ideas Dave presented to staff included a personalized "hero" picture at the top of iPlayer's home screen, which picks out algorithm-led content recommendations based on past viewing habits. He also demonstrated "Vegas mode," allowing viewers to "roll the dice" and see what iPlayer selects for them.
At one point, we are told, Dave referred to the director-general as "my big homie".
What to do with this pair?
Fortunately, my alter ego has the answer. In the last Liberator of 2025, Lord Bonkers described a traditional BBC arse-booting:
I don’t suppose you’ve had the pleasure of being present at this ceremony, where a bad hat who has evaded the stern eye of Sir John Reith and talked his way into the corporation, is ejected forthwith, but the way of it is this.
The Chief Commissionaire, traditionally a former RSM from one of the Guards regiments, boots the miscreant the length of the longest corridor at Broadcasting House and out through the revolving doors. That corridor is lined with BBC luminaries, who tut and look disappointed in the bootee.
You might spot, for instance, John Snagge, Grace Wyndham Goldie, Alvar Lidell, Franklin Engelmann, Katie Boyle, Moira Anderson, William Woollard, Angela Rippon, Lauren Laverne, Richard Osman, the Frazer Hayes Four, the more senior Teletubbies and several generations of Dimblebys in the throng.
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