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Friday, October 09, 2026
Reform councillor breaches rules by being leader of his own political party
It sometimes seems the judges never sleep, but you have to hand it to them. In making our Headline of the Day Award to the Independent, they have alerted us to a whole new way for Reform to lose a councillor.
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