Friday, October 09, 2026

Reform councillor breaches rules by being leader of his own political party

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It sometimes seems the judges never sleep, but you have to hand it to them. In making our Headline of the Day Award to the Independent, they have alerted us to a whole new way for Reform to lose a councillor.

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