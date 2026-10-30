Reform leader of Leicestershire County Council under pressure

Discontent with the Reform UK leader of Leicestershire County Council, Dan Harrison, is growing within his own party, reports the Harborough Mail.
Reform councillors met on Tuesday to discuss the council's direction under Harrison and, the Mail says, a vote on whether they were happy with his leadership saw a majority of one in his favour:
It is understood that, according to one source, discontent has been forming within Reform due to what is being called a "lack of direction" under Cllr Harrison. Recent by-election results have increased pressure on the party leader too.
The paper quotes the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the council, Michael Mullaney, who believes the "wheels are falling off the Reform bandwagon":
"They’ve gone down from 30 per cent in the polls, now down to only just 20 per cent."Clearly they're losing steam, losing support nationally, and obviously that will impact their support in Leicestershire."I don't think it’s necessarily a Dan Harrison problem – more of a Nigel Farage problem".
We're also seeing a fault line in Reform opening up. It's the line between those of their councillors who try to do the job conscientiously and those who mistake X for the real world.
No comments:
Post a Comment