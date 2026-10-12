Roz Savage and her Liberal vision for a flourishing Britain

It's well worth a read. You can download it from the Compass website.
Here's a little of what Roz writes:
Britain does not need another political saviour. It needs direction: leadership capable of describing that direction, institutions capable of learning, a state strong enough to protect the public interest, and millions of people with enough security, ownership and freedom to shape their own futures.
I see that possibility every week. It is there in the volunteer running a food pantry, in the farmer bringing a wetland back to life, in the councillor who spends three patient years campaigning to make one dangerous junction safe, and in the people quietly getting on with running community energy schemes and repair cafés and flood groups.
Most will never describe what they are doing as Liberalism, but that scarcely matters. They are demonstrating something Liberals have always believed, which is that the future is not handed down from above, but built by people.
No comments:
Post a Comment