The Joy of Six 1594

Leilani Farha argues that the housing crisis shows democracies have ceded too much power to the financial sector.
Restraint can leave mental health patients traumatised, and Nutmeg Hallett and John Baker have researched what can help them recover: "A frightening experience cannot be undone. But being ignored or dismissed afterwards can deepen the harm, while compassionate support may help patients begin to rebuild their trust in the people caring for them."
"An area gentrifies and catches the eye of developers. Developers then build upmarket flats to attract upwardly mobile incomers, with their proximity to nearby vibrant hubs, pubs and clubs being a major selling point. Then, a few years down the line, some of those incomers decide they'd now like the vibrancy turned down to suit their increasingly conservative lifestyles." Mike Urban on the pressure on Brixton's night economy.
Harry Sword reads Arthur Machen: "The London Adventure is also a (perhaps, the) foundational work of early psychogeography, less working guidebook in the mode of, say, The London Nobody Knows by Geoffrey Fletcher (1962) or Len Deighton’s London Dossier (1967) and more akin to the playful, verbose, cog twisting world of Iain Sinclair’s London Orbital (2002) (and on which Machen’s London Adventure was a firm influence).
Paula Hotti takes the first train from Finland to Sweden in 38 years.
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