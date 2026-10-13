Tuesday, October 13, 2026

‘They were casting out demons’: Scottish manager recalls attending exorcism with Gordon Brown to sign a player

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"This one's a doozy. The lads have really given it 110 per cent today," remarked the clerk who brought me the judges' decision.

And she was right. Congratulations to The Athletic on winning our Headline of the Day Award.

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