‘They were casting out demons’: Scottish manager recalls attending exorcism with Gordon Brown to sign a player

"This one's a doozy. The lads have really given it 110 per cent today," remarked the clerk who brought me the judges' decision.
And she was right. Congratulations to The Athletic on winning our Headline of the Day Award.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
"This one's a doozy. The lads have really given it 110 per cent today," remarked the clerk who brought me the judges' decision.
And she was right. Congratulations to The Athletic on winning our Headline of the Day Award.
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