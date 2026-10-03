Turns out I was worrying about the Gell-Mann amnesia effect

I suggested a couple of days ago that:
Becoming very knowledgeable about a niche subject is worrying, because you find much that has been published about it is wrong. And then it become more worrying, because you suspect this is true of every subject if only you knew.
A reader kindly sent me a link to an old Wikipedia page on the Gell-Mann amnesia effect:
The Gell-Mann amnesia effect is a claimed cognitive bias describing the tendency of individuals to critically assess media reports in a domain they are knowledgeable about, yet continue to trust reporting in other areas despite recognizing similar potential inaccuracies.
The effect is not formally recognized, but the concept has gained traction in critical thinking and media literacy discussions.
The term was coined by novelist Michael Crichton in a 2002 speech, naming it after Murray Gell-Mann, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist with whom he had discussed the phenomenon.
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