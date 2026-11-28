As I wrote at the time, I really liked Newport Cathedral. The most striking route to it from the city centre is Stow Hill, but I was justifiably confused by the road system around the railway station and found myself going via the back streets. I did at least find a good cafe before I set off.
Even when I was young, I would have the melancholy thought, if I found myself in an obscure village or suburb, that I would probably never pass that way again. It's much more probable these days; maybe that's why I took so many photographs.
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