I once wrote on the Guardian website:
Though he wrote other series and set books in other places, it is the Lone Pine stories and their Shropshire landscapes for which Saville is best remembered. Quite why so many criminals used this backwater as their base for operations was never wholly clear...
A huge cannabis farm worth more than £1 million has been uncovered in a quiet South Shropshire village, leading to the arrest of three men after police discovered nearly 1,800 plants spread across seven rooms.
Officers from South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams executed a warrant at a property in Wall Under Heywood, near Church Stretton, on Sunday, November 15, where they uncovered what police described as a significant commercial-scale cannabis cultivation operation.
This afternoon the same paper told us:
Three people have been arrested after a cannabis farm was discovered in a police swoop.
Officers made the discovery at a property near Ratlinghope, near Bishop's Castle, after acting on intelligence that drug related activity was taking place there.
When officers entered the property they found multiple rooms containing cannabis plants at various stages of growth. The farm is estimated to hold a street value of around £250,000.
"Pass the wacky baccy, Dickie."
No comments:
Post a Comment