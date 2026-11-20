On 8 June 1954 the Evening News ran a diary item about two of the brightest young talents in the Cambridge footlights:
Ten years ago John Pardoe was a choirboy in King's College Chapel, Cambridge. Last night he made a comeback – to sing in the all-male footlights revue, "Out of the Blue," at the Arts Theatre at Cambridge. Now he is a freshman at Corpus Christi College after a school career at Sherborne.
Pardoe, at 19, a tall handsome six-footer with a roving eye and a light tenor voice in the best romantic tradition, was one of the three stars who raised the show from a general level of parochial mediocrity. As an Elizabethan, a toreador and a country yokel, this young man from Bridgwater, Somerset, brought fresh air to a hothouse atmosphere.
He is studying law and at the same time taking singing lessons. "I hope that when I qualify as a barrister,” he said, “I may be good enough to throw up law and become a singer."
Another man who stopped the show was also 19 – Jonathan Miller of St. John's. His home is in Queen’s-grove, St. John’s Wood, and he played in school revues at St. Paul’s school.
With his red curly hair and blue eyes he looks a little like Danny Kaye, is an expert in mime and in mimicry of anyone from Lord Russell to my colleague John Arlott.
It's noticeable that Pardoe gets more column inches than Miller. I have never seen it, but there is supposed to have been a review of the 1955 Footlights revue Between the Lines that forecast great things for Pardoe and was dismissive of the talents of Miller, the future star of Beyond the Fringe.
If there was such a review, it wasn't as ridiculous as all that. If you watch footage of Miller's performance in Beyond the Fringe he doesn't do much beyond pulling faces. Peter Cook had his limitations as an actor too – as their later careers proved, the real actors in that troupe were Alan Bennett and Dudley Moore.
John Pardoe would occasionally turn up in BBC Radio comedy programmes during his political career, for instance Black Cinderella Two Goes East from 1978.
No mention in the review of Peter Woodthorpe who went on to play Max DeBryn in Inspector Morse and Del Boy's father in Only Fools and Horses.ReplyDelete