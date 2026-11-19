"I've just discovered there was a November 1996 issue of Liberator, so you can tell the young people what I was doing 30 years ago. Mind you, I think L.P. Hartley was on to something about the past. You know: a foreign country and all that."
So let us travel back to the dying days of John Major's government.
Sunday
When I captured Rutland South West in '06, the chief hazard to the aspiring politician was babies. One would be conducting an impromptu public meeting on a village green and be halfway through an elegant speech on Chinese Labour or Free Trade, when a mewling infant would be presented for one to kiss. I soon developed the technique of slipping the child a sugar plum and kissing the mother instead.
The next election promises to be different. Blair has been telling everyone who will listen that he smacks his children, while the government has been to the European Court to defend an Englishman's right to beat his stepson.
I can hear the hustings ringing with slaps and shrill cries as the party leaders vie to demonstrate their support for "family values". If Ashtray can keep his hands at his sides for the next few months we could well capture the youth vote.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
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