The Joy of Six 1606

Mic Wright takes aim at Jonathan Ross: "None of this is to say that Ross is responsible for Brand’s crimes or knew about the truth behind his performance nor that he carries particular blame for the alleged behaviour of David Walliams. It’s just that spending time going through the careers of both Walliams and Brand shows Ross appearing at key moments like a Forrest Gump for creeps, often making jokes that refer explicitly to that very creepiness."
Vincent Charles and Tatiana Gherman say the supermarket fridge hack has exposed the cracks in tech vision of an 'internet of things'.
"These spaces are thought to improve child mental health by encouraging healthy behaviour. For example, they encourage physical activity, socialising and imaginative and adventurous play. Research suggests that being in natural spaces can have restorative and stress-reducing effects for both children and adults." Mark Ferguson finds that going to the park once a week or more has a measurable impact on a child’s mental health.
Ed Douglas celebrates the latest step in the 'daylighting' of a Sheffield river: "It is the first view of the River Sheaf at this spot since the late 1860s, when it was culverted and plunged into darkness for the construction of Sheffield station, right where another stream, the Porter Brook, flows into it. Now, like some Roman mosaic or Anglo-Saxon hoard, a fragment of this treasure has been exposed, with the opening of a lightwell, protected by a steel grille, that allows rail passengers to look down on the lost river that gave their city its name."
Bobby Henrey's performance in The Fallen Idol (1948) is acclaimed, but the books say he was terrible in his only other film. Shadowplay watches The Wonder Kid (1951) and finds more to enjoy than you would expect.
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