Richard Foord, the Lib Dem MP for Honiton and Sidmouth, on the need to prevent future atrocities: "Prevention requires joined-up government action. Defence can provide training, reassurance or a stabilising presence; the Department for Business and Trade controls arms exports; and the Treasury and Foreign Office can disrupt networks through sanctions. But none of these instruments will work properly unless departments share an assessment of the danger and a timely plan for responding to it."
Brian Kahn argues that the death of Tesla's Cybertruck is good news for the future of electric vehicles.
"My research for that piece left me wondering about the history of the cane in English and Welsh schools. Who manufactured those devices? How much did they cost? How were they marketed to schools? And what was the impact on that income stream once corporal punishment was banned in schools? These are fascinating questions because they have been largely overlooked." Suzanne Zeedyk demonstrates her fierce curiosity.
"Listening to the Shadows at the dawn of the '60s, [Bob] Stanley writes, transported British teenagers 'still ground down by national service, bowing down to their elders, keeping up appearances and working on lathes at the age of 16' to 'Dakota, or the High Sierra, or further beyond to Atlantis ... if you got yourself a red Fender Stratocaster and learned how to play, you could be this free.'" Richard Williams praises a new book on an undervalued band.
Spitalfields Life takes us to the Bromley gallery devoted to the work of the illustrator Charles Keeping.
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