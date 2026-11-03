The old Pontesbury magistrates court and police house are for sale

For two days in February 1945 the eyes of the nation were on the little magistrates court at Pontesbury in Shropshire. It was here that the committal proceedings against the farmer Reginald Gough and his wife Esther on charges of the manslaughter of their 12-year-old foster child Dennis O'Neill were held.
At the full trial, held at Stafford the following month because feeling was running so high in Shropshire, Gough was convicted of manslaughter and his wife of the lesser charge of neglect.
As I have shown here, news from Pontesbury shared the front pages with news of the Allied advance on Berlin. That shows how the boy's death scandalised the country, even if many newspapers had only four pages because of wartime paper shortages.
The reason for this post is that the magistrates court, which closed long ago and was for many years home to an insurance company, and the old police house next door are up for sale. The old court is on the left in the photograph above and the police house on the right.
From the internal photographs on the properties' rightmove listing, you can see that the courtroom was on the first floor, with cells and other appurtenances beneath.
This is certainly a project for someone – the listing suggests it would be ideal for mixed commercial and domestic use.
Let's end with a glimpse of what happened in that courtroom in 1945. This is from the Newcastle Journal for 15 February:
Mr. H.H. Maddocks, prosecuting, said that he could not possibly consent to bail for either. "There is another matter to be taken into consideration. A tremendous amount of indignation has been aroused, and it might be for their own safety if they were not allowed bail."
An outburst of laughter among people at the back of the court followed this remark.
For more on the death of Dennis O'Neill, see my article for Central Bylines: The forgotten Shropshire tragedy that inspired The Mousetrap.
|The courtroom at Pontesbury (photo: rightmove)
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