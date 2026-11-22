Because for many centuries sharp-witted boys (but not girls) were picked out and taught Latin, it was observed that sharp-wittedness and Latin went together, and concluded that learning Latin made you sharp-witted.
Generations of later mixed success at the English public schools made no impact on the thesis. T.H. White’s Sir Grummore, discussing "eddication" with Sir Ector, remains utterly sure that learning Latin is the main part of education, though he himself "could never get beyond the Future Simple of Utor. It was a third of the way down the left-hand page, he said. He thought it was page 97."
Shippey goes on to say:
A view still obstinately held, and often repeated in newspaper columns, is that Latin is important because it "teaches grammar"’; English, meanwhile, "has no grammar".
English, of course, has a grammar, but I was taught very little about it at school. My English teacher at O level and A level was very good on the literary appreciation side of things, but I got my understanding of grammar from taking O level Latin.
In view of my later education – a first degree in philosophy and a later part-time MA in Victorian studies – and career largely in writing and editing, it's very arguable that Latin was the most useful thing I studied at school.
All this tells you more about the way English was taught in the Seventies than about the virtues of Latin, but it was my experience.
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