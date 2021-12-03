Bernard Hill, Trevor Eve, Antony Sher ... & George.

The actor Sir Antony Sher has died at the age of 72 - there is a tribute to him in the Guardian by Michael Billington.
It was Sher's performance as Howard Kirck in the BBC adaptation of Malculm Bradbury's novel The History Man that bought him to public notice.
But before that he had enjoyed great success at the Liverpool Everyman playing Ringo Starr in Willy Russell's John, Paul, George, Ringo ... & Bert.
He was not the only future star in the band: John Lennon was played by Bernard Hill and Paul McCartney by Trevor Eve.
