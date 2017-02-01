Liberal England
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Questions raised over Paul Nuttall's claim to live in Stoke-on-Trent
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall may have broken electoral law by giving an incorrect address on his official nomination form for this month’s by-election in Stoke, reports Channel 4 News.
If a prosecution does take, place the interview he gave to Michael Crick may form part of the prosecution case.
Meanwhile, if you want to help the Liberal Democrats in Stoke Central or Copeland, full details are on the party website,
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Queen to seek asylum at Bonkers Hall?
Leicester Mercury reports that the Queen will be visiting Leicester Cathedral for the Maundy Thursday service on April 13:
Leicester Cathedral announced today that Her Majesty, accompanied by Prince Philip, would be handing out Maundy Money to 91 men and 91 women during a service in the city.
The tradition dates back to the year 600AD and each year the Queen visits a different cathedral.
Leicester is the only one of the 42 Anglican cathedrals in England Her Majesty has not been to on a Maundy Thursday.Some will be miffed that Leicester has been made to wait so long, but these days the cathedral has an English monarch of its own.
There is also the possibility that the Queen may seek asylum in the city to avoid having to meet Donald Trump.
Or, more agreeably, the Bonkers Hall Estate is only a dozen miles down the A47.
Boris Johnson was wrong: Italian bombers did attack Britain in the Second World War
Yesterday, asking Boris Johnson a question about Trump's state visit, Dennis Skinner said:
Will the Foreign Secretary for a moment try to recall, along with me, what it was like as I hid under the stairs when two fascist dictators, Mussolini and Hitler, rained bombs on towns and cities in Britain?In reply Johnson scoffed:
I hesitate to say it, but the hon. Gentleman’s memory is at fault if he thinks that Mussolini rained bombs on this country.But Skinner was right and Johnson was wrong.
An article on Military History Now tells the story of Il Duce’s attack:
Oct. 29, 1940, 4:40 p.m. – the Battle of Britain was nearing the end of its 112th day when 16 enemy bombers appeared in the skies over the English town of Ramsgate, Kent.
Air raid sirens wailed as the twin-engine aircraft skimmed the rooftops of the small seaside city. After passing though a cordon of anti-aircraft fire, the bombers released their payloads onto the local port facility. At almost the same time, a lone plane from the group struck a Royal Marines barracks a few miles down the coast at Deal.
Overall, the raid was largely ineffective — six Allied soldiers died in the attack. For their part, British anti-aircraft batteries damaged five of the enemy bombers.
Despite the deaths on the ground, the late-afternoon strike was considered a minor raid, particularly when compared to larger, more deadly attacks carried out that same day against London, Coventry and Portsmouth.
Yet, the Ramsgate bombing is still noteworthy, mostly because the aircraft involved weren’t German at all — they were from the Regia Aeronautica or the Italian Royal Air Force.And this was not an isolated incident. The article goes on to say:
Although not a major contributor to the 1940 air campaign against Britain, Italy sent as many as 170 planes to take part in the Blitz. In fact, more than five per cent of the 2,500 Axis aircraft committed to the battle were Italian.It looks as though the history teaching at Tupton Hall Grammar School was better than that at Eton.
Monday, January 30, 2017
Why a true Conservative would sign the petition against granting Trump a state visit
As I write this the petition against Donald Trump being granted a state visit to Britain is about to pass 1,500,000 signatures.
And Conservatives should be signing it.
Last year The Daily Beast recalled an interview that Trump gave to Howard Stern just weeks after the death of the Princess of Wales:
Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di?” Stern asked Trump in the interview. “You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her.”
Trump replied: “I think I could have.”The Beast goes on to say:
Trump made a similar declaration in a separate 2000 broadcast with Stern, adding, she was “crazy, but these are minor details.”
“Would you have slept with her?” Stern asked in the latter interview.
“Without even hesitation,” replied Trump.The articles also prints the memories of Selina Scott:
However, last month the British TV presenter Selina Scott, a friend of Diana’s, claimed in the Sunday Times that Trump “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers” and that the princess had said the businessman gave her “the creeps.”
She wrote: “As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment, she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”And in 2012 Trump sent the following tweets (which were unearthed by Mashable):
Kate Middleton is great--but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude--only herself to blame.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012
A proper Conservative, to whom the British constitution is something halfway sacred, would take great offence at this and would be happy to sign the petiton.Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012
It is not so long since there would have been red-faced backwoods MPs on television threatening to horsewhip him.
Where is Rear-Admiral Sir Morgan Morgan-Giles when you need him?
Today, however, Conservatism means little more than the worship of money. So there is no indignity the Tories will not suffer, or allow others to suffer, in the pursuit of it.
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Four British MPs have been banned from the United States
Nadhim Zahawi is banned from the United States of America under President Trump's new order.
It turns out there are three more MPs who cannot go there any more. All were born in what is now Yemen but was until 1967 the British colony of Aden.
They are the Labour brother and sister Keith and Valerie Vaz and the Conservative MP for Portsmouth South Flick Drummond.
It turns out there are three more MPs who cannot go there any more. All were born in what is now Yemen but was until 1967 the British colony of Aden.
They are the Labour brother and sister Keith and Valerie Vaz and the Conservative MP for Portsmouth South Flick Drummond.
Lib Dem councillor helps rescue man from the Ouse in York
Well done, Nigel Ayre.
The Press has the story:
A man walking his dog was rescued from the River Ouse in York on Saturday, by police and a passing councillor.
Members of North Yorkshire Police's city centre team were alerted to the man after he entered the Ouse near Skeldergate Bridge at about 7.30pm yesterday.
Councillor Nigel Ayre was passing by when a woman on her phone approached him and asked where they were so she could guide police to the scene.
Cllr Ayre said: "I went down and got the life ring and handed it down the river bank to him. I could hardly see him.
"Police arrived and myself and some PCSOs put the rope around a tree and hoisted him out. He was about waist deep about 100 yards from the concrete steps, but didn't want to submerge himself further to get to them, so we managed to physically pull him by the rope of the life ring."And Nigel's ward - Heworth Without - wins our Ward of the Week Award.
The Unthanks: Magpie
I do not think we shall find our way out of our current troubles without invoking the old gods of England. It will help if King Arthur puts in an appearance too.
Meanwhile, here are The Unthanks singing a song written by David Dodds.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Market Harborough in the winter sun
Today I visited the Leicestershire town of Market Harborough.
It was looking rather attractive in the winter sun.
Conservative MP banned from the US by Trump's order
A tweet from Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon, this evening:
Will Theresa May remain silent even in the face of this?@timothy_stanley Had confirmation that the order does apply to myself and my wife as we were both born in Iraq. Even if we are not dual Nat.— Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) January 28, 2017
Grassroots Labour supporters revolt against Jeremy Corbyn over Brexit
That's the headline on a story that has gone up on the Guardian website this evening.
Toby Helm writes:
Jeremy Corbyn is facing a serious revolt by grassroots Labour supporters who backed him to be leader as the party’s crisis over Brexit escalates rapidly.
With more members of Corbyn’s frontbench considering resigning – shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens became the first to quit the shadow cabinet on Friday – the rebellion is now spreading among local party members, who are furious at his support for Theresa May’s plans for triggering the article 50 process.
On Saturday night a highly critical open letter to the Labour leader, circulating on Facebook, had been signed by almost 2,000 members in constituency parties across the country, around half of whom are believed to have voted for Corbyn as leader. The letter, organised by a group called Labour Against Brexit, accuses Corbyn of a “betrayal of your socialist values” and of backing a policy that will hurt working people.This is good news, as it is hard to see a path to the overturning of the current right-wing ascendancy that does not involve the early defenestration of J. Corbyn.
It is also significant that this revolt is not confined to Labour MPs or to centrist forces within the party.
It is when the left turns against Corbyn that he will be finished.
But Labour Against Brexit is wrong when it says that supporting Brexit is a betrayal of Corbyn's socialist values.
Corbyn has always been against European integration because he believes it will make it harder for a left-wing government to govern Britain as it would wish.
This anti-Europeanism was a key component of the Labour left's 'Alternative Economic Strategy' after Jim Callaghan lost in 1979, which was just the era when Corbyn rose to prominence. He probably had a hand in writing the thing.
He has not changed his views since then. In fact we know he has not changed his views since he climbed the Wrekin as a teenager.
What I suspect is happening is that a lot of people who backed Corbyn are now realising that his politics are very different from theirs.
Lord Bonkers' Diary: "I’ll do my scrying in the rain"
Until next time.
New Year’s Day
Here we bring new water from the well so clear,No, I don’t understand a word of it either, but it is a traditional New Year carol and I have it sung by the village children here at the Hall every 1 January wolves not withstanding.
For to worship God with, this happy New Year.
Sing levy-dew, sing levy-dew, the water and the wine,
The seven bright gold wires and the bugles that do shine.
What does 2017 hold for the Liberal Democrats? It happens that I am well briefed on this: when I dropped in to give the Wise Woman of Wing her Christmas card, we shared a herbal tea in her garden while she scryed (it has been legal in Rutland for some years now). After thus consulting her crystal ball, the Wise Woman assured me that our beloved party can look forward to a year of growing success. And, believe me, she is Terribly Wise.
Incidentally, while we were out in the garden it started to spit, but when I suggested we go indoors she replied: “I’ll do my scrying in the rain.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
Friday, January 27, 2017
Disused railway stations in Aberdeenshire
It is some while since we had one of these slideshows, but then I am running out of ones I have not shown you.
See them all on this blog's Disused Stations label.
Later. The above was truer than I realised as I posted this video at the start of 2016. Still, you can enjoy it all over again tonight.
Lord Bonkers' Diary: In the Library with my shotgun
New Year’s Eve
What with all the famous people dropping of the perch in 2016, I decided to take no risks today.
I necked a bottle of the cordial sold by the Elves of Rockingham Forest before dinner and sat in the Library with my shotgun until I heard the clock of St Asquith’s strike midnight.
Only then did I join the Young People celebrating in the Blue Ballroom – ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and so forth. I am pleased to report that I felt quite well enough to lead the traditional conga down my drive to the Bonkers’ Arms.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
Segway-driving Nazi who dresses as a druid and carries a tribal spear is arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on Jews and Muslims
The Daily Mail wins our Headline of the Day Award with this worrying tale.
You can see the Nazi in question in the video above.
Of course, this is not the first time someone with right-wing views has a shown a fondness for an unusual mode of transport...
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Nottingham London Road Low Level in 1980
Yesterday I showed you Nottingham London Road High Level in 1980 or thereabouts. Here is London Road Low Level, taken on the same day.
Today the building is home to the Virgin Active Health Club. Back in 1980 it was a British Rail parcels depot.
Read about its history on Disused Stations.
Lord Bonkers' Diary: An impenetrable, physical, deep, powerful, beautiful ha-ha
Friday
Those of us who lived through Leicestershire annexation of Rutland in 1973 vowed, when we had finally driven out the occupying forces, that it would never happen again. We looked at the possibility of building a wall or a fence, but the consensus that it would Spoil The View left us Rather Stumped.
Modesty forbids me to state who it was that hit upon the solution, but next year we shall be digging a ha-ha all around the county: an impenetrable, physical, deep, powerful, beautiful ha-ha. It will keep out invaders and, incidentally, keep in domestic staff.
And do you know the best thing about this ha-ha? We are going to make Leicestershire pay for it.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
Six of the Best 662
Phil Burton-Cartledge looks at the Ukip leader's appeal to voters: "Nuttall's first leaflet goes on about what a great MP he would be. Stoke-on-Trent Central can look forward to 'representation it has never had in Parliament before'. ... Nuttall came 736th out of 756 in terms of attendance at the European Parliament in the 2009-14 session."
Richard Rorty's liberal philosophy is enjoying a revival, says Stephen Metcalf.
Philosophy teaches children what Google can’t, argues Charlotte Blease.
David McLean tells the incredible story of Bessie Watson, "the youngest suffragette".
"While there may very well be those who are critical of his work, dismissing it as weird, oppressive, or impossible to follow (and it very well can be), it would be difficult to deny the subtle genius of his work." Adam Frese on David Lynch at 71.
"Before visiting, I’d had no idea that this wonderful building even existed." Flickering Lamps discovers Southwell Minster, one of England's finest - and least known - cathedrals.
Richard Rorty's liberal philosophy is enjoying a revival, says Stephen Metcalf.
Philosophy teaches children what Google can’t, argues Charlotte Blease.
David McLean tells the incredible story of Bessie Watson, "the youngest suffragette".
"While there may very well be those who are critical of his work, dismissing it as weird, oppressive, or impossible to follow (and it very well can be), it would be difficult to deny the subtle genius of his work." Adam Frese on David Lynch at 71.
"Before visiting, I’d had no idea that this wonderful building even existed." Flickering Lamps discovers Southwell Minster, one of England's finest - and least known - cathedrals.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Nottingham London Road High Level in 1980
The station building has gone, the viaduct behind it has gone and the whole area around it is being redeveloped.
But back in 1980 (or thereabouts) Nottingham London Road High Level, an old Great Northern station on the line up to Nottingham Victoria, was still standing.
Then the Nottingham Antique Centre, it later became the Grand Central Diner, Sam Fay's Bar and Hooters before it was demolished around 1996.
There is far more about Nottingham London Road High Level, and many more photographs, on Disused Stations.
The new Liberal Democrat party political broadcast
Published on Youtube today, this is rather good.
Join the Liberal Democrats here.
Lord Bonkers' Diary: In praise of Dutch Mulholland
Thursday
It is high time that I paid tribute to 'Dutch' Mulholland, our MP for Leeds North West, and his estimable campaign in favour of the British pub. The Bonkers’ Arms is owned by the splendid firm of Smithson & Greaves, brewers of the gold-medal winning Northern Bitter, but not every hostelry is so fortunate.
The Home for Well-Behaved Orphans is currently packed with the children of publicans whose parents have been forced to sell them because the companies that own our pubs are making it so hard to earn a living.
While this has done wonders for the Home’s darts team, it is no way to run an industry. All power to Dutch’s elbow!
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
The new Liberator has arrived, containing articles on child mental health, Lord Allderdice's review of barriers to participation in the Liberal Democrats, democracy in Georgia and much else besides.
But it is the gossip section, Radical Bulletin, that I turn to first.*
This time, among other things, it has the inside story of the party's being fined by the Electoral Commission, of ructions in the Scottish Lib Dems over the possibility of a second referendum and of the resignation of another peer appointed by Nick Clegg.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Michael Crawford on Benjamin Britten
Quoting Michael Crawford the other day led me to this video.
It is historically interesting, in that it shows him as a teenager in the premiere of Benjamin Britten's Noye's Fludde at Orford church in 1958. And the tribute Crawford pays to Britten is moving.
Britten and boys. Britten and boys.
I don't think it would have been a shock to anyone if the composer's centenary year in 2013 had been the spur for disturbing revelations, but none came.
Lord Bonkers' Diary: The school of politics in which I was raised
You may think he is just some old buffer sleeping off a good lunch in front of the fire, but here he makes important observations on the way to combat the rise of the far right.
Karl Popper and Woody Allen, eat your hearts out.
Wednesday
I remain convinced that he would have the pews removed from St Asquith’s and make us all sing ‘Shine, Jesus, Shine’ if he were given half a chance, but I have to say that Farron is making a pretty good fist of leading the Liberal Democrats.
For far too long, our strategy was one of Not Upsetting The Voters: if only we kept quiet about what we believed and delivered lots and lots of Focuses, we were told, then power would be ours. Well it was for a while and that seemed to upset the voters even more, so where does leave this precious strategy?
Under Farron we have been unashamed in our Liberalism and, in particular, our support of the European Union. Nor have we been afraid to give the Fruitcakes one up the snoot when called for. This is the school of politics in which I was raised, and I seem to recall that we did tolerably well in those days.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
Woody Allen on dealing with Nazis
Whatever your view of violence (and Woody Allen), it represents a wonderful skewering of a certain. self-satisfied, view of the world.
Karl Popper on not tolerating intolerance
But the rise of the far right across Europe, and the election of Donald Trump in the US, suggest that we can learn from thinkers who understood tyrannies of right and left.
Here is Karl Popper talking about the paradox of tolerance. The passage comes from volume 1 of The Open Society and its Enemies:
The so-called paradox of freedom is the argument that freedom in the sense of absence of any constraining control must lead to very great restraint, since it makes the bully free to enslave the meek. The idea is, in a slightly different form, and with very different tendency, clearly expressed in Plato.
Less well known is the paradox of tolerance: Unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance. If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them.
In this formulation, I do not imply, for instance, that we should always suppress the utterance of intolerant philosophies; as long as we can counter them by rational argument and keep them in check by public opinion, suppression would certainly be unwise.
But we should claim the right to suppress them if necessary even by force; for it may easily turn out that they are not prepared to meet us on the level of rational argument, but begin by denouncing all argument; they may forbid their followers to listen to rational argument, because it is deceptive, and teach them to answer arguments by the use of their fists or pistols.
We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant. We should claim that any movement preaching intolerance places itself outside the law, and we should consider incitement to intolerance and persecution as criminal, in the same way as we should consider incitement to murder, or to kidnapping, or to the revival of the slave trade, as criminal.
Monday, January 23, 2017
Milton Keynes before Milton Keynes
The plan to build a new town called Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire was agreed on 23 January 1967 - that is, 50 years ago.
Some will tell you that the name was plucked out of the air, but there always was a village of Milton Keynes.
Here is J.H.B. Peel writing in his Buckinghamshire Footpaths (1949):
In Broughton you turn rightward along a lane into Milton Keynes, as fine a small English village as you are likely to encounter in these parts, or, for that matter, in any other parts.
Milton Keynes is a homely place. Fields encroach upon the dusty by-lane, and brim over the scattered cottages. There is nothing here of the conventional beauty spot, for indeed no one seems to have heard of the place, save the handful of its inhabitants; and these think so well of it that they rarely leave it, and then only upon compulsion like Falstaff.
I have known and loved Milton Keynes since I was a boy, but at no time in my legion pilgrimages thither have I met a stranger.I have faint memories of my family's first canal holiday in 1965 or 1966, when the banks of the Grand Union must still have been as Peel knew them.
Lord Bonkers' Diary: Driven down from the North of Rutland
Tuesday
The days between Christmas and the year’s end are ones for hunkering down in the warm. I don’t know what the weather has been like where you are, but here in Rutland we always have a white Christmas.
In some years the wolves are driven down from the North of Rutland by the hard weather and the cottages in the village bar their shutters. It is then that the secret passage that leads from the Hall to the cellar of the Bonkers’ Arms comes into its own.
This afternoon I took a favourite armchair in front of a roaring blaze and opened Clegg’s Politics: Between the Extremes, which Freddie and Fiona kindly gave me for Christmas. When I woke the fire had burned low and it was time for dinner.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
The boyhood of Donald Trump
