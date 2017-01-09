Liberal England
Monday, January 09, 2017
The cast and crew talk about The Night of the Hunter
Released in 1955, The Night of the Hunter was the only film directed by the great British actor Charles Laughton. And it is a masterpiece.
Here, many years on, members of the cast and crew reminisce about its making.
The Night of the Hunter was based on a novel of the same name by the American author Davis Grubb. The shining gothic mood of the film comes straight from it.
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Six of the Best 658
Timothy Garton Ash asks if Europe is disintegrating.
"We are two weeks away from Trump’s Inauguration, and American intelligence agencies, flawed as they are, have declared, publicly and clearly, that they have convincing evidence that Russia, at its President’s direction, interfered in a Presidential election." David Remnick on Putin's big hack.
"It was not until I started to work more closely with homeless people and began to learn their stories that I have come to realise that each and every one of us is at risk of being homeless." Callum Hunter warns it could be you.
Amia Srinivasan remembers the philosopher Derek Parfit, who died this week.
Curious British Telly remembers the BBC2 adaptation of Angus Wilson's The Old Men at the Zoo.
Urchins playing cricket immortalised in stained glass? It has to be Spitalfields Life.
Colchester MP criticises the Guardian newspaper for ‘demeaning’ crossword clue
Our Headline of the Day Award goes to the East Anglian Daily Times.
The spirit of Bob Russell lives on. He once wrote a letter of complaint to Liberal Democrat News when I invented some Essex** MP jokes in a House Points column.
* "Why do Essex MPs support VAT? Because they can spell it." That sort of thing.
** I am allowed to: my mother's mother's family all came from Tollesbury.
Paul Simon: That's Why God Made the Movies
Two LPs remind me of the summer that I moved into my own house.
The first is No Secrets by Carly Simon. The second is One Trick Pony by Paul Simon.
One Trick Pony was the soundtrack LP from a film starring Paul Simon that came out in 1980.
David Swanson writes that it is:
a movie about a once popular rock and roll singer trying to come to terms with his life in a new decade while his life, personal and professional, keep throwing roadblocks in his way — was entirely his project.
Simon’s character, Jonah Levin, is the once-famous rocker trying to find his footing at the dawn of the ’80s. He wants to record a new album, but a less-than sympathetic record company and producer (played by Lou Reed), aren’t making things easy for him. At the same time, Levin is trying to resolve issues with his wife and child.There are certainly autobiographical echoes here: Simon and Garfunkel had long split, and Paul Simon's run of wonderful singles from the early 1970s had dried up too.
Swanson continues:
Famed movie critic Roger Ebert liked the movie, but felt it was “being sold in all the wrong ways to Paul Simon fans,” even asking in his original review, “Does Paul Simon have fans anymore? He has lots of admirers, people who follow his music, but they’re not necessarily prepared to race out into the night to see this movie.”
The film performed very modestly at the box office and didn’t stick around too long. The soundtrack LP, released at the same time as the movie, had a much better fate. With all songs written and performed by Simon, the album broke into the U.S. Top 20, selling over a half a million copies. The single, “Late in the Evening,” made the Top 10 and was nominated for a Grammy.Late in the Evening is the stand-out song on the LP, but I was always drawn to this more reflective one.
Saturday, January 07, 2017
Peacock Inn, Market Harborough, in 1984
This building is now occupied by Pizza Express, but when I photographed it in 1984 it was still the Peacock Inn.
And back in 1979 I worked there as a barman during the summer vacation. One of the regulars was a proper, red-faced Major who taught me how to make him a pink gin.
In defence of British Rail
Guardian is worth attention:
By the 1990s British Rail had finally overcome the rivalries between the Big Four railway companies from which it was formed and organised itself by sector as a national organisation.
The network was short of investment, as money was directed to the building of the Channel Tunnel and the associated high-speed line, but the Beeching era was over and stations were being reopened.
Since privatisation the railways have seen a boom in the number of passengers, but that is largely due to the economy performing better.
We should also note two paradoxes:
Rafael Behr mentions false memory regarding the old British Rail (Rail chiefs and unions: can passengers trust either, 4 January), a condition he appears to suffer from himself.
He writes that BR was synonymous with shabbiness. Really? In 1993, InterCity, the flagship, was rated by passengers at 95% in this regard (The InterCity Story, 1994).
Customer satisfaction at service levels was at 98%, and the company made a profit for the six years to 1994, when it was privatised, despite the huge distractions of that process. Which privatised rail company has since delivered these levels of success? To equate BR with Southern Rail is a calumny.
Dr John CarlisleDr Carlisle is right, but as increasing numbers of journalists have no memory of the 1990s, there is a danger that the myth of British Rail as a basket case will become the accepted truth.
Sheffield
Friday, January 06, 2017
Longcross: The least used station in Surrey
This Londonist video takes us to the Waterloo and Reading line and the least used station in Surrey.
There used to be a Ministry of Defence tank test track nearby, but that closed in 2006 and there are now film studios right by it instead.
Read more about Longcross station on Diamond Geezer.
Vince Cable, British Asians and Brexit
Vince Cable in the New Statesman argues makes a case for "a more rational immigration policy".
He has thus made a break with the unashamed pro-Europeanism that has done so much to raise Liberal Democrat spirits and won himself widespread criticism within the party.
But I was struck by this aside in his article:
One uncomfortable feature of the referendum was the large Brexit vote among British Asians, many of whom resented the contrast between the restrictions they face and the welcome mat laid out for Poles and Romanians.Some in the Leave campaign tried to capitalise on this disaffection among British Asians during the campaign.
In late May the Express told us:
Leading Brexit campaigners Priti Patel is planning a 'Save the British Curry Day' next month to show how many challenges curry houses face.
The Employment minister said: "Uncontrolled immigration from the EU has led to tougher controls on migrants from the rest of the world.
"This means that we cannot bring in the talents and the skills we need to support our economy.
"By voting to leave we can take back control of our immigration policies, save our curry houses and join the rest of the world."There has, of course, been no mention of relaxing controls on immigration from the subcontinent since the referendum was announced.
That was predictable, as was the subsequent rise in racist sentiment.
So much so, that Harcharan Chandhoke asked "Brexit: Did British-Asians just put a xenophobic gun to their heads?"
Maybe they did, but I was reminded of a post by Richard Morris, which argued that the political class are schooled in monetary and fiscal economics and are shocked when the voters apply different principles:
Behavioural Economics suggests a rather different, more visceral response “sure I’ll be a bit better off if we stay in – but you over there will be loads better off – and that’s not right”.
Which is why economically challenged areas were more likely to vote Leave. Not so much a gamble that they might be better off if Britain leaves the EU and more of a rejection of a deal which contravenes the very British notion of fair play.That, I suspect, had a lot to do with why many British Asian voters backed Leave.
Which suggests Vince Cable may be on to something when he implies that there are tensions between support for free movement in the EU and the interests of a population with such varied heritage.
Yes to Leveson 2, no to Section 40
Back in 2012 I wrote:
Lord Leveson has not produced his recommendations yet, and when he does many of us of a Liberal persuasion may not like them. But we can already say that his inquiry has been a great success.
That is because it has laid bare the working of politicians and the media. We have heard editors, owners and politicians describing that they do under forensic questioning and on oath.
It seems it was the US Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis who first said "sunlight is the best disinfectant". He was right, but the Leveson Inquiry has done more than expose wrongdoing. It has been an education to those who have taken an interest in it, laying bare the culture of journalism and its relationship with the political world.I stand by that today, which is why I support a 'Leveson 2' to make a public examination of the relationship between journalists and the police.
The arguments I have heard against it have all been special pleading by the press, who do not want their practices laid bare in public.
But the arguments I have heard against implementation of section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013 seem to me compelling. It is indeed a recommendation that those of us of a Liberal persuasion should not like.
This section would mean that any publication that declined to sign up with Impress, the new regulator funded by Max Mosley, would be liable to pay the costs for both sides in any libel actions against them, even if they won.
You only have to type that out to see what a nonsense it is.
We do not need more regulation of the press, but stricter application of the criminal law when they break it.
Which is why I say Yes to Leveson 2 and no to Section 40.
Granny praying to St Anthony figurine didn't realise it was actually Elrond from Lord Of The Rings
Our Headline of the Day Award goes to The Irish News.
Thursday, January 05, 2017
Hexham station in 1980
The dates and even the locations of these old photos of mine are bound to be a bit approximate, but I think they are right here.
These enamel signs - each British Rail region had its own colour - were still reasonably common in 1980. They are much rarer now.
Who will be the Labour candidate in Copeland?
When Jamie Reed resigned as MP for Copeland, someone suggested that the ideal Labour candidate in the resultant by-election would be in favour of Brexit and so pro nuclear power that they glowed in the dark,
The New Statesman thinks it knows who that will be:
The leader’s office have found a candidate who they believe may have the stuff necessary to keep the seat: Rachel Holliday, the founder of Calderwood House, a homelessness charity. It was as a result of that work that Holliday was named as Cumbria’s Woman of the Year in 2015.
That her husband, a police officer, works on Sellafield’s security only adds to her appeal as far as party strategists are concerned. Rival candidates say that she has been given advance sight of the party’s membership list.Labour List details the other possible candidates, including Thomas Docherty the former MP for Dunfermline and West Fife.
GUEST POST How can a Liberal talk to a hate addict?
Katie Barron offers some insights from the Iliad.
Three thousand years ago, after a long sulk, the Greek warrior Achilles admitted rather sheepishly to his mother that ‘Anger is sweeter than honey, and expands in men’s hearts like smoke.’
Achilles’ word ‘cholos’ meant specifically the sort of anger that comes from revulsion, from black bile, leaving a nasty taste in the mouth.
Bizarrely, we savour that nasty taste. Whether we are ancient Greek warriors in camp or ladies of a certain age reading the newspaper in the kitchen, our brains are predisposed towards hate addiction.
Two reasons. One, we like the adrenalin kick. The other is that, the more we think a particular thought, the stronger that neural pathway will be in the brain. The stronger a neural pathway, the more we use it. We’ve all been there.
Hate addiction is one strand in the twin copulating hells of Brexit and Trump. It has been a strand that crosses class and gender boundaries and, rather than abating with triumph, is expanding, as Achilles says, like smoke.
This is not to sweep under the carpet the pain of rapid cultural change; high unemployment concentrated in certain areas; the dishearteningly wide range of jobs that only offer a minimum wage in this country; the brute fact of economics that hugely increasing the supply of labour depresses pay. But it has been impossible to discuss these issues rationally because of hate addiction.
I was a Lib Dem canvasser in 2010 in white and fortunate St Albans in Hertfordshire. I remember crossing the beautiful Verulamium Park on a sunny spring day, tiny blonde children peddling their vehicles in all directions, to arrive in the Verulamium estate – a wide sprawl of wide houses set on wide lawns, built in the 1960s for young families living the dream of what Britain is supposed to be: red brick, with Waitrose in the middle.
I rang the bell of the first house on the first street. The door was answered by a tall woman with white hair standing off her head in all directions. Seeing my rosette, she declared, ‘Britain is ruined! It’s all – ‘ She waved her arms in despair – ‘Black!’
I had been warned by more experienced colleagues not to waste my time attempting to reason with people on the doorstep. Mark her down as Conservative and move on.
And it’s true there was something rigid and tired about the anti-immigrant and anti-benefits speeches I heard at the front door, like a second-rate, derivative epic poem: long, impersonal, full of archetypal characters and formulaic phrases (‘There are too many of them… The country’s going to the dogs.’) and jumbled up fragments of history (‘They’re eating the swans!’).
But the number of people in the throes of bitter-sweet delusion is now so large, and so powerful, that a conversation has to happen.
How can a Liberal talk to a hate addict?
How did the Greeks attempt to talk Achilles out of his hate obsession? Perhaps Europe’s earliest poem can give us some pointers.
Achilles was so deep in his sulk, he was happy to watch the Trojans killing his fellow soldiers and advancing right up to the Greeks’ ships.
It’s rather like the Brexiters watching the pound fall, shares in British companies fall, long-term economic figures be revised downwards, government revenue fall, the superpowers Russia and America strut their stuff, young people in Europe crying, middle aged men in Europe vowing eternal enmity, most importantly their own countrymen begging on their knees – and they still refuse to climb down.
Backed up against their ships, the Greeks can see the Trojans’ camp fires all over the plain surrounding them. They send an embassy of three men to try to talk Achilles round. They need his help.
The first man drives Achilles mad with rage. The second causes him to hesitate. The third softens him.
‘Much-scheming Odysseus’ speaks first. He offers Achilles masses of wealth and lists it in detail: money, tripods, cauldrons, horses and seven beautiful women. ‘That’s just for now. Later the King will give you a whole kingdom and you can marry one of his daughters.’
Achilles goes off like a rocket. He will go home tomorrow. He will never ever ever help the Greeks again, even if they offer him all the wealth in Egypt, or gifts you can’t count, as many as sand or dust.
So much for reasonable Odysseus. He is like the Remainers going on at the Brexiters about the economy. Lesson: when someone has a strong feeling, don’t offer money!
Then an old family friend of Achilles, who knew him as a tot, recalls how he used to sit him on his lap and feed him little pieces of meat off his own plate. Achilles says, ‘OK, I’ll decide in the morning whether to go home or not.’
This softening is like the Brexiters who voted Remain to please their children and grandchildren.
Then Ajax, the Greeks’ next best champion after Achilles, speaks up. ‘Royal, resourceful Odysseus.
Let’s not bother with this cruel, disloyal savage. We’re off!’ All he says to Achilles is, ‘We are, or were, your best friends.’
Achilles, rather than whipping out his sword, tells him ‘The way you talk is the way I feel. I won’t run home, but I won’t help you just yet.’ He appreciates that Ajax talks as he feels. Ajax isn’t afraid of Achilles hating him, he isn’t going to appease him.
So much for words. I’m afraid the Iliad doesn’t give us a pain-free solution. Apologies if I held out false hope.
Achilles doesn’t shift from his manufactured gripe until the real pain hits, the loss of the friend he loved most in the world. Then he comes back to the Greeks without bribes, without hope. Fingers crossed for the Brexiters and for all of us, it doesn’t come to that.
Katie Barron has been a Classicist, a financial journalist and a Lib Dem activist. Her books Pilgrimage in Terror and Adventures in Tory Land are available through Amazon.
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Six of the Best 657
Mark Pack. He's right.
Raymond Snoddy says "A new journalistic (and psychiatric) specialism is being created before our eyes: analysing the tweets of Donald J. Trump."
"The United States did invent teenagers. That is a historic fact, just as Americans invented the telegraph, telephone, PC, and atomic bomb. While much progress has been made over time with many inventions, less so with teenagers." James W. Cortada puts this invention down to more schooling and parenting.
Jeff Maysh on the extraordinary story of the Czech spy Erwin van Haarlem.
"Stuart Wilson, an archaeology graduate who was working in a toll bridge booth, took a gamble and bought the field for £32,000 when he could have been investing in his first house." That field, reports Steven Morris, contains a lost medieval city on the border of England and Wales.
Bill Drummond remembers Allan Williams, the man who gave away the Beatles.
Brexit helps bring down major local employer
The news today has been full of the troubles of All Leisure Holidays. The Market Harborough firm has stopped trading and called in administrators, leaving hundreds of holidaymakers stranded abroad.
It sounds as though they will be helped and that customers who have paid for future holidays will largely have their money refunded.
The position over jobs in Harborough is set out by BBC News:
Administrators Grant Thornton will manage the affairs of All Leisure Holidays, along with three other travel companies based at a site in Market Harborough.
A total of 250 people worked there, with 50 employed by All Leisure Holidays. All 50 have been made redundant along with virtually all of the company's 100 maritime staff.
The other 200 workers at the Market Harborough site have kept their jobs after the other firms were sold to a subsidiary of Canadian tour operator G Adventures.What has brought down the company?
The Independent report says it has been losing money on cruises for some time, but it is hard to ignore this:
The fall in the value of the pound following the EU referendum added extra pressure. All Leisure Group’s revenue is predominantly in sterling, but its costs are mainly in foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar and euro.
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Mold to Ruthin and back by train
The film here was shot between 1961 to 1966.
Mark Radcliffe on Jimmy Clitheroe
And you thought Jimmy Krankie was disturbing.So I wrote last May while blogging about Jimmy Clitheroe.
Today Radio 4 Extra repeated a programme about him that Mark Radcliffe made in 1999.
It makes Clitheroe's story sound sad rather than disturbing and features interviews with people who worked with him and are probably no longer with us.
The Liberal Democrat revival in the South West
Jessica Elgot has written a piece for the Guardian on the Liberal Democrat revival in the South West of England.
She quotes, among others, Daisy Benson (PPC for Yeovil) and Ross Henley, victor in a recent, startling council by-election.
Ross says:
"People did actually want to talk about Brexit on the doorstep. It seems to be redefining British politics in the same way the Scottish referendum did, it completely shook up the way people voted.
"Parties that have a muddled view on the big issues of the day generally tend to struggle. And we know where we stand."
Monday, January 02, 2017
Wirksworth on New Year's Eve
I said Wirksworth is full of characterful buildings and that I shall return one day.
For the time being, this is what I came up with on Saturday.
My favourite building was the Old Grammar School, a piece of early 19th-century gothic fantasy.
You can now rent it as holiday accommodation.
Alice Wheeldon: The Derby woman who plotted to murder Lloyd George with a poison dart
Or did she?
There was an extraordinary story on BBC East Midlands Today earlier this evening about the attempt to clear the name of Alice Wheeldon.
The Derby Telegraph has the story:
Exactly one hundred years ago, on Boxing Day 1916, a Government agent posing as a conscientious objector arrived on the doorstep of a Derby home.
The combined house and secondhand shop was occupied by suffrage supporter and anti-war campaigner Alice Wheeldon and her family, and within a few months, the property, the family and Derby would be known worldwide in connection with an alleged plot to poison then Prime Minister David Lloyd George.
And Alice's great granddaughters – Deidrie and Chloe Mason – are hoping that the 100th anniversary year will be the one when their long campaign to clear Alice Wheeldon's name and prove that the plot was a Government conspiracy, will come to fruition.An earlier Sydney Morning Herald report (the Masons live in Australia) says the supposed plot involved shooting a poisoned dart at Lloyd George while he played golf.
Six of the Best 656
Robert Saunders on the lessons of 2016.
"Hungary, my country, has in the past half-decade morphed from an exemplary post-Cold War democracy into a populist autocracy." Miklos Haraszti is worried for the United States under President Trump.
Is the tide turning on Brexit? Mark Argent surveys the evidence.
Miranda Johnson explains how her grandfather Richard Adams' life, especially his wartime experiences, produced Watership Down, his world-famous story of rabbits and their struggles to survive.
A brief survey of the role of science fiction in popular music from John Holbo.
Ben Ricketts remembers 17 of the greatest characters from The Bill.
Sunday, January 01, 2017
Charles Masterman defends roller skating in 1910
Here he is in 1910 as Chuchill's deputy as the home office commenting on proposals for a by-law prohibiting roller skating on the pavements of the Metropolitan Borough of Stoke Newington:
“It is always the amusement of the poor which is found intolerable by the middle classes. A very good case could be made out for prohibiting hide-and-seek and other children’s games (elderly passengers are knocked down) dancing with street organs or whatever other children’s amusements are possible in a town where not one in ten of them ever reaches a public park or playground… Why should the demands of one local authority be allowed to create a fresh criminal offence for children?…
"If children are allowed to run at full rate on the paths, why should not they be allowed to propel themselves on small wheels fixed to their feet?
"Perhaps the local burgesses would like a ‘speed limit’ both for running and roller skating."Churchill had more time for the burgesses of Stoke Newington, but in the end the by-law was not approved.
We could have done with Masterman 20 years ago, when New Labour was intent on banning the amusements of the poor.
Farron: Labour and Tories marching hand-in-hand towards disaster
Tim Farron has replied to Theresa May's new year message, In it, she said:
"I am there to get the right deal not just for those who voted to leave, but for every single person in this country."But Tim is having none of it. He says:
"After months of platitudes and driving us headlong towards a hard Brexit out of the single market, threatening jobs and our economic security, a few empty words are utterly meaningless.
"If the prime minister cannot even deliver on the words she gave when she campaigned for remain, why should we believe her now?"Importantly, he adds:
"In all of this she has Labour holding her hand, marching towards a disastrous Brexit."The crumbling of Labour support among the liberal middle classes because of their stance on Europe may be one of the political stories of 2017.
Peter Pan Goes Wrong: The funniest thing on TV this Christmas
Charlie Brooker's 2016 Screenwipe was as much a wake for liberalism as a comedy, and I have not watched Cunk on Christmas properly yet.
But my vote for the funniest programme on television this Christmas goes to Peter Pan Goes Wrong.
Stage productions do not often benefit from being transferred to the small screen, but this was a triumphant exception.
David Ralf's review for The Stage gets it right:
While there’s a slightly feverish sense that Mischief Theatre have tried to cram every joke from the stage show into this one-hour slot, it does mean that the gag rate is exceptionally high, and the camera catches the exquisite and excruciating details of the company’s physical comedy that might be missed from the stalls ...
A well-judged prerecorded opening segment introduces each of the characters – delivering plenty of laughs in its own right – and sets the stage for other recorded incursions, including a climactic runaway pirate ship gag which demonstrates just how involved and good-humoured the Corporation were in adapting the show for this one-off broadcast.
Hazel O'Connor: D-Days
An anthem for 2017?
These are the decadent daysWe shall see, but Hazel O'Connor remains a goddess.
These are the decadent ways
Saturday, December 31, 2016
The Ecclesbourne Valley Railway
The Ecclesbourne Valley Railway runs for nine miles from Duffield to Wirksworth in Derbyshire.
It closed to passengers as early as 1947, but British Rail ran occassional excursions along the line and I travelled on one of them back in 1987.
There was heavy stone traffic from the quarries around Wirksworth, but that did not save the line and it closed to freight in 1989.
The good news is that it has now been reopened as a heritage line.
I was there today and caught an ageing diesel multiple unit up to Wirksworth and back. I shall return in summer when there will be steam and longer days to enjoy the countryside.
Wirksworth is a small town that grew rich on lead mining and is now something of a backwater - certainly compared with the nearby resorts of Matlock and Matlock Bath.
The result is that it is full of characterful buildings. I shall go back there too.
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)