Sunday, February 05, 2017
Market Harborough canal basin before redevelopment
The warehouse in a pleasingly derelict state has now been restored and is The Waterfront - restaurant and home of Market Harborough's first gin bar.
You can see footage of the town's canal basin before it was redeveloped in another post on this blog.
Embraced by the woolly duffle-coat of Britishness
Sunday Times reports:
I think it is good news.
And to show you why, here is a passage from Timothy Garton Ash's 2004 book Free World. I liked it so much I put it on my long-neglected anthology blog Serendib:
Muslim pupils outnumber Christian children in more than 30 church schools, including one Church of England primary that has had a “100% Muslim population”.
St Thomas in Werneth, Oldham, is reported by the local diocese to have no Christian pupils, while at Staincliffe C of E Junior School in Batley, West Yorkshire, 98% of pupils “come from a Muslim background”, according to its most recent religious inspection report in 2015.
The Church of England estimated that about 20 of its schools had more Muslim pupils than Christians and 15 Roman Catholic schools had majority Muslim pupils, according to the Catholic Education Service.At that point the paywall kicks in so I can't tell you any more, but I suspect we are meant to disapprove.
I think it is good news.
And to show you why, here is a passage from Timothy Garton Ash's 2004 book Free World. I liked it so much I put it on my long-neglected anthology blog Serendib:
The manner in which people of different nationalities and ethnicities coexist in London, and to a lesser degree in other British cities and regions, is unmatched in Europe. Here is a peculiarly British way of tolerance. It starts, perhaps, with the habits of privacy and mutual indifference (“live and let live”, “an Englishman’s home is his castle”).
It continues with the baggy, undemanding nature of “Britishness”, a woolly duffle-coat of an identity that from the start had to embrace four national identities English, Scottish, Welsh and Irish. Only in pragmatic, illogical Britain could a rugby match between England and Scotland be called a “home international”. But as the world has come back to the post-imperial island, so the duffle-coat of Britishness has stretched to accommodate many other identities.
In future censuses, we are told, we shall be able to categorise ourselves as “Afro-Caribbean English”, “Chinese Welsh”, or “Asian Scottish”. Gisela Stuart, herself a German-British MP, describes a neighbourhood in her Birmingham constituency that has a large Asian population. Since Asian parents want the best education for their children, and the best school in the neighbourhood is a convent school, they send their daughters there. Never mind the Catholicism; that can be expunged by Islamic instruction after school hours, at the local madrasah.
So there they sit, row upon row of girls in their Islamic headscarves, being taught maths, British history and, incidentally, the story of baby Jesus, by nuns in their Christian headscarves. A complete muddle, of course, but Europe will need more such muddling through if it is to make its tens of millions of Muslims feel at home.
Kevin Ayers: Oh! Wot a Dream
Last week's magpie went down well, so here is another bird.
Oh! Wot a Dream is about Kevin Ayers' friend Syd Barrett,the founder of Pink Floyd. I detect the influence of Lewis Carroll and Viv Stanshall too.
This performance comes from the same Old Grey Whistle Test session as Shouting in a Bucket Blues.
Saturday, February 04, 2017
John Sharkey on the success of a Lib Dem campaign.
Row over fantabulosa servicette at Cambridge theological college
The news today is that Westcott House in Cambridge, a leading Church of England theological college, has apologised for its students attempts to 'queer' evensong.
As the Guardian tells it:
Student priests at Westcott House in Cambridge organised the evensong service on Tuesday in the college chapel. Advertised as a "Polari evening prayer in anticipation of LGBT+ history month”, it was described as a “liturgical experiment" ...
A prayer referred to the "Fantabulosa fairy" and ended: "Praise ye the Duchess. The Duchess’s name be praised." Psalm 19 was reworded to refer to "O Duchess, my butchness".Speaking as an atheist, I find this rather endearing.
But then Polari reminds me of childhood Sunday lunchtimes and Round the Horne, In that wonderful radio comedy Hugh Paddick and Kenneth Williams, as Julian and Sandy, introduced the wider world to this gay argot.
I have read that the downside of this was it lost its usefulness to gay men - Polari is not a good way of hiding your meaning if your maiden aunt can understand it because she listens to the radio.
The story also reminds me of my reactions the first time I attended evensong in a cathedral - it was York Minster.
My reaction was first that Christianity feels very Eastern and it is remarkable that it established itself so thorough in these green, Western islands.
And second it was that the service was not just theatrical, but camp - men in frocks, pretty boys and so on - which made it more appealing.
So I think the students at Westcott House may have been on to something, and one day we shall find out who was right.
As Paul wrote of heaven to the Corinthians,
For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then eek to eek.
Friday, February 03, 2017
Richmond station departure board, 1983
Note that in 1983 North London Line trains still terminated at Broad Street.
I photographed that long lost terminus too and will share my shots with you one day.
Understanding and countering the appeal of Donald Trump
The psychologists Steve Reicher and Alex Haslam discussed the appeal of Donald Trump to his supporters for the Scientific American:
A Trump rally involved much more than just a Trump speech. Important though his words were (and we will look at them in some detail), it is even more essential to look at the event as a performance of a particular worldview.
Once again, the charge of irrationalism can serve to obscure; for if we view Trump crowds as mindless mobs led by primitive urges and stirred up by a narcissistic demagogue, it impairs our ability to appreciate what his events tell us about how those who attended them see the world.
In simple terms, a Trump rally was a dramatic enactment of a particular vision of America. More particularly, it enacted how Trump and his followers would like America to be. In a phrase, it was an identity festival that embodied a politics of hope.And:
Leadership is about individuals as group members—whose success necessarily hinges on their capacity to create, represent, advance and embed a shared sense of “us.”
Reflecting on the implications of this analysis for the specifics of this election, we can see that Trump’s followers knew full well that their man was a reprobate, that they deplored his crudities, and that they saw him as a risky choice.
As one supporter interviewed by an Australian reporter put it: “He may be an asshole, but he’s our asshole.”The whole article is worth reading - and note that it was written when most commentators expected Hillary Clinton to win the election.
What do we liberals do about all this?
I have blogged before about the need to use language that appeals to conservative voters if you seek to convert them. That post was picked up by Alan Martin for Wired in a wider piece on the psychology of changing people's political views.
The other days I came across another essay on this them. Olga Khazan writes in The Atlantic:
Rather than emphasizing concern over the harm that might come to refugees, says Matt Feinberg, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, to truly persuade Trump supporters on the matter it would have been be better to go with something like this:
“These refugees and immigrants are just like our family members who came to America in years past to seek a better life. All our ancestors wanted was to live the American dream, and that’s why today’s immigrants and refugees have chosen to come to America, so they too can live that same American dream that brought our families here. That dream is what our nation was founded on, it is what brought our grandparents and great-grandparents to this great land, and it is the great success story that these immigrants want to be a part of.” It’s a message high on patriotism and loyalty—two “moral frames”
that research shows are more important to conservatives than are traditionally more liberal values, like reciprocity and caring.All of which shows, if nothing else, that Emma Thompson had it all wrong.
Conservative Home forecasts advances for the Liberal Democrats in May's local elections
The coming local elections. Watch for a satisfied May, a beleaguered Corbyn…and a smug Farron
But then it is one of those irregular verbs: I am pleased, you are self-satisfied, he is smug.
So ignore that and cut to the chase:
Then, of course, there are the Lib Dems. A Labour loss is not always the same thing as a Conservative gain. I suspect Labour will take a huge beating from everyone on May 4th – Conservatives, Lib Dems, UKIP, SNP, Plaid…
But the Lib Dems pose a threat to the Conservatives too. In Cornwall the Lib Dems are already in power, in coalition with independents. Could they sweep back in Somerset and Devon; which they held until 2009?
Thursday, February 02, 2017
Swale: The least used station in Kent
Swale holds that accolade in Kent. It is a strange place: you expect to see Iain Sinclair arriving along the verge of the main road or Magwich emerging from the marsh.
You can find the fascinating history of the station on Kent Rail.
Martin Walker has left the Labour Party and joined the Liberal Democrats.
Tower Hamlets Labour councillor switches to the Liberal Democrats
Good news from the Evening Standard:
Labour lost its overall majority on a major London borough today as a councillor defected to the Liberal Democrats over Europe.
Tower Hamlets councillor Andrew Cregan revealed his decision exclusively to the Evening Standard and said Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to support the Government on triggering Article 50 had been the last straw.It doesn't usually do to make too much of political defections. Those involved are often facing deselection from their council seats and, seeing them, you suspect they deserve it.
But Cregan is not like that. He is young and gives every impression of being talented.
And political defections are like local by-elections. Individually they mean nothing, but over time a pattern emerges. They show you which way the political tide is flowing.
So let's hope Cregan's arrival in the Lib Dems is the harbinger of many more such defections.
Over on the Tower Hamlets Lib Dems website, Elaine Bagshaw is has no doubts:
"I'm delighted to welcome Andrew to the Liberal Democrats today. Brexit is one of the biggest threats to the UK there has been in our lifetime, yet Jeremy Corbyn and Labour have forgotten what it means to be an opposition. They are skipping hand in hand off the edge of the Brexit cliff with Theresa May and the Tories.
Tower Hamlets is home to Canary Wharf and a growing technology industry. All of that is under threat from Brexit. Thousands of jobs will be lost if financial services firms have to leave, and a borough that already has nearly 50% of its children growing up in poverty will only see that get worse. Corbyn and the Labour party are being totally complicit in the damage Brexit will wreak on our local area.
I encourage any members of the Labour party who really care about us being open, tolerant and united as a country to join the Liberal Democrats today."All good stuff, but those of us who remember what relations were like between Labour and the Liberal Party in Tower Hamlets in the 1980s are smiling wryly tonight,
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Another shot of Ilkley station in 1980
A couple of weeks ago I posted photos of Ilkley station and Ilkley Junction signal box that I took when I was a student at York.
Here is another shot of the station. This one is taken from the start of the abandoned trackbed heading to Skipton, looking back at the rear of the buffers.
I think you would be by the cooked meat counter of a supermarket if you tried to take this shot today.
There is another universe where the Lib Dems are in terrible trouble over Europe
By my calculation, 22 per cent of Liberal Democrat MPs abstained in the Article 50 vote today,
Norman Lamb and Greg Mulholland have given their reasons and you will find them collected together on Lib Dem Voice.
The comments below dwell on matters of conscience, but I am more worried about their political judgement.
This seems a good place to say how impressed I have been with Tim Farron's leadership of the party.
Some say he lacks gravitas, but that elusive quality comes with time and with being taken seriously by the media - something which is beginning to happen.
This charge can also be a cipher for snobbery. For some gravitas involves having been to public school and Oxbridge and coming from the South of England.
But on Europe in particular, Tim has got all the important decisions right.
Meanwhile, there is an alternate universe where Norman Lamb won the leadership in 2015 and the Lib Dems are in all sorts of trouble over Europe.
Questions raised over Paul Nuttall's claim to live in Stoke-on-Trent
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall may have broken electoral law by giving an incorrect address on his official nomination form for this month’s by-election in Stoke, reports Channel 4 News.
If a prosecution does take, place the interview he gave to Michael Crick may form part of the prosecution case.
Meanwhile, if you want to help the Liberal Democrats in Stoke Central or Copeland, full details are on the party website,
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Queen to seek asylum at Bonkers Hall?
Leicester Mercury reports that the Queen will be visiting Leicester Cathedral for the Maundy Thursday service on April 13:
Leicester Cathedral announced today that Her Majesty, accompanied by Prince Philip, would be handing out Maundy Money to 91 men and 91 women during a service in the city.
The tradition dates back to the year 600AD and each year the Queen visits a different cathedral.
Leicester is the only one of the 42 Anglican cathedrals in England Her Majesty has not been to on a Maundy Thursday.Some will be miffed that Leicester has been made to wait so long, but these days the cathedral has an English monarch of its own.
There is also the possibility that the Queen may seek asylum in the city to avoid having to meet Donald Trump.
Or, more agreeably, the Bonkers Hall Estate is only a dozen miles down the A47.
Boris Johnson was wrong: Italian bombers did attack Britain in the Second World War
Yesterday, asking Boris Johnson a question about Trump's state visit, Dennis Skinner said:
Will the Foreign Secretary for a moment try to recall, along with me, what it was like as I hid under the stairs when two fascist dictators, Mussolini and Hitler, rained bombs on towns and cities in Britain?In reply Johnson scoffed:
I hesitate to say it, but the hon. Gentleman’s memory is at fault if he thinks that Mussolini rained bombs on this country.But Skinner was right and Johnson was wrong.
An article on Military History Now tells the story of Il Duce’s attack:
Oct. 29, 1940, 4:40 p.m. – the Battle of Britain was nearing the end of its 112th day when 16 enemy bombers appeared in the skies over the English town of Ramsgate, Kent.
Air raid sirens wailed as the twin-engine aircraft skimmed the rooftops of the small seaside city. After passing though a cordon of anti-aircraft fire, the bombers released their payloads onto the local port facility. At almost the same time, a lone plane from the group struck a Royal Marines barracks a few miles down the coast at Deal.
Overall, the raid was largely ineffective — six Allied soldiers died in the attack. For their part, British anti-aircraft batteries damaged five of the enemy bombers.
Despite the deaths on the ground, the late-afternoon strike was considered a minor raid, particularly when compared to larger, more deadly attacks carried out that same day against London, Coventry and Portsmouth.
Yet, the Ramsgate bombing is still noteworthy, mostly because the aircraft involved weren’t German at all — they were from the Regia Aeronautica or the Italian Royal Air Force.And this was not an isolated incident. The article goes on to say:
Although not a major contributor to the 1940 air campaign against Britain, Italy sent as many as 170 planes to take part in the Blitz. In fact, more than five per cent of the 2,500 Axis aircraft committed to the battle were Italian.It looks as though the history teaching at Tupton Hall Grammar School was better than that at Eton.
Monday, January 30, 2017
Why a true Conservative would sign the petition against granting Trump a state visit
As I write this the petition against Donald Trump being granted a state visit to Britain is about to pass 1,500,000 signatures.
And Conservatives should be signing it.
Last year The Daily Beast recalled an interview that Trump gave to Howard Stern just weeks after the death of the Princess of Wales:
Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di?” Stern asked Trump in the interview. “You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her.”
Trump replied: “I think I could have.”The Beast goes on to say:
Trump made a similar declaration in a separate 2000 broadcast with Stern, adding, she was “crazy, but these are minor details.”
“Would you have slept with her?” Stern asked in the latter interview.
“Without even hesitation,” replied Trump.The articles also prints the memories of Selina Scott:
However, last month the British TV presenter Selina Scott, a friend of Diana’s, claimed in the Sunday Times that Trump “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers” and that the princess had said the businessman gave her “the creeps.”
She wrote: “As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment, she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”And in 2012 Trump sent the following tweets (which were unearthed by Mashable):
Kate Middleton is great--but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude--only herself to blame.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012
A proper Conservative, to whom the British constitution is something halfway sacred, would take great offence at this and would be happy to sign the petiton.Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012
It is not so long since there would have been red-faced backwoods MPs on television threatening to horsewhip him.
Where is Rear-Admiral Sir Morgan Morgan-Giles when you need him?
Today, however, Conservatism means little more than the worship of money. So there is no indignity the Tories will not suffer, or allow others to suffer, in the pursuit of it.
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Four British MPs have been banned from the United States
Nadhim Zahawi is banned from the United States of America under President Trump's new order.
It turns out there are three more MPs who cannot go there any more. All were born in what is now Yemen but was until 1967 the British colony of Aden.
They are the Labour brother and sister Keith and Valerie Vaz and the Conservative MP for Portsmouth South Flick Drummond.
It turns out there are three more MPs who cannot go there any more. All were born in what is now Yemen but was until 1967 the British colony of Aden.
They are the Labour brother and sister Keith and Valerie Vaz and the Conservative MP for Portsmouth South Flick Drummond.
Lib Dem councillor helps rescue man from the Ouse in York
Well done, Nigel Ayre.
The Press has the story:
A man walking his dog was rescued from the River Ouse in York on Saturday, by police and a passing councillor.
Members of North Yorkshire Police's city centre team were alerted to the man after he entered the Ouse near Skeldergate Bridge at about 7.30pm yesterday.
Councillor Nigel Ayre was passing by when a woman on her phone approached him and asked where they were so she could guide police to the scene.
Cllr Ayre said: "I went down and got the life ring and handed it down the river bank to him. I could hardly see him.
"Police arrived and myself and some PCSOs put the rope around a tree and hoisted him out. He was about waist deep about 100 yards from the concrete steps, but didn't want to submerge himself further to get to them, so we managed to physically pull him by the rope of the life ring."And Nigel's ward - Heworth Without - wins our Ward of the Week Award.
The Unthanks: Magpie
I do not think we shall find our way out of our current troubles without invoking the old gods of England. It will help if King Arthur puts in an appearance too.
Meanwhile, here are The Unthanks singing a song written by David Dodds.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Market Harborough in the winter sun
Today I visited the Leicestershire town of Market Harborough.
It was looking rather attractive in the winter sun.
Conservative MP banned from the US by Trump's order
A tweet from Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon, this evening:
Will Theresa May remain silent even in the face of this?@timothy_stanley Had confirmation that the order does apply to myself and my wife as we were both born in Iraq. Even if we are not dual Nat.— Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) January 28, 2017
Grassroots Labour supporters revolt against Jeremy Corbyn over Brexit
That's the headline on a story that has gone up on the Guardian website this evening.
Toby Helm writes:
Jeremy Corbyn is facing a serious revolt by grassroots Labour supporters who backed him to be leader as the party’s crisis over Brexit escalates rapidly.
With more members of Corbyn’s frontbench considering resigning – shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens became the first to quit the shadow cabinet on Friday – the rebellion is now spreading among local party members, who are furious at his support for Theresa May’s plans for triggering the article 50 process.
On Saturday night a highly critical open letter to the Labour leader, circulating on Facebook, had been signed by almost 2,000 members in constituency parties across the country, around half of whom are believed to have voted for Corbyn as leader. The letter, organised by a group called Labour Against Brexit, accuses Corbyn of a “betrayal of your socialist values” and of backing a policy that will hurt working people.This is good news, as it is hard to see a path to the overturning of the current right-wing ascendancy that does not involve the early defenestration of J. Corbyn.
It is also significant that this revolt is not confined to Labour MPs or to centrist forces within the party.
It is when the left turns against Corbyn that he will be finished.
But Labour Against Brexit is wrong when it says that supporting Brexit is a betrayal of Corbyn's socialist values.
Corbyn has always been against European integration because he believes it will make it harder for a left-wing government to govern Britain as it would wish.
This anti-Europeanism was a key component of the Labour left's 'Alternative Economic Strategy' after Jim Callaghan lost in 1979, which was just the era when Corbyn rose to prominence. He probably had a hand in writing the thing.
He has not changed his views since then. In fact we know he has not changed his views since he climbed the Wrekin as a teenager.
What I suspect is happening is that a lot of people who backed Corbyn are now realising that his politics are very different from theirs.
Lord Bonkers' Diary: "I’ll do my scrying in the rain"
Until next time.
New Year’s Day
Here we bring new water from the well so clear,No, I don’t understand a word of it either, but it is a traditional New Year carol and I have it sung by the village children here at the Hall every 1 January wolves not withstanding.
For to worship God with, this happy New Year.
Sing levy-dew, sing levy-dew, the water and the wine,
The seven bright gold wires and the bugles that do shine.
What does 2017 hold for the Liberal Democrats? It happens that I am well briefed on this: when I dropped in to give the Wise Woman of Wing her Christmas card, we shared a herbal tea in her garden while she scryed (it has been legal in Rutland for some years now). After thus consulting her crystal ball, the Wise Woman assured me that our beloved party can look forward to a year of growing success. And, believe me, she is Terribly Wise.
Incidentally, while we were out in the garden it started to spit, but when I suggested we go indoors she replied: “I’ll do my scrying in the rain.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
Friday, January 27, 2017
Disused railway stations in Aberdeenshire
It is some while since we had one of these slideshows, but then I am running out of ones I have not shown you.
See them all on this blog's Disused Stations label.
Later. The above was truer than I realised as I posted this video at the start of 2016. Still, you can enjoy it all over again tonight.
Lord Bonkers' Diary: In the Library with my shotgun
New Year’s Eve
What with all the famous people dropping of the perch in 2016, I decided to take no risks today.
I necked a bottle of the cordial sold by the Elves of Rockingham Forest before dinner and sat in the Library with my shotgun until I heard the clock of St Asquith’s strike midnight.
Only then did I join the Young People celebrating in the Blue Ballroom – ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and so forth. I am pleased to report that I felt quite well enough to lead the traditional conga down my drive to the Bonkers’ Arms.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
Segway-driving Nazi who dresses as a druid and carries a tribal spear is arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on Jews and Muslims
The Daily Mail wins our Headline of the Day Award with this worrying tale.
You can see the Nazi in question in the video above.
Of course, this is not the first time someone with right-wing views has a shown a fondness for an unusual mode of transport...
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)