Sunday, January 15, 2017
Ilkley station and signal box in 1980
Ilkley station still exists, but the buildings have been converted into a supermarket and new platforms have been built a little further out.
Here it is in 1980 - at least I think it is Ilkley. If I am right, the hole in the back wall is where the line to Skipton via Bolton Abbey and Embsay used to run.
And below is Ilkley Junction signal box, which I imagine has long since vanished.
In those days if you hung around outside a box taking photographs and an intelligent interest, you had a sporting chance of being asked inside. I managed it at Ilkley.
Philip Hammond spells out British government's Brexit thinking - to the German press
Brexit, we Britons have been told, means Brexit and it will be red, white and blue.
Beyond that, we know very little about our government's plans. Theresa May's speech on Tuesday may change that. Then again, it may not.
So if you want to know what the future may have in store, try the German press.
Philip Hammond has given an interview to Welt am Sonntag in which he is far more forthcoming than any minister has been to a British newspaper:
Hammond: We are now objectively a European-style economy. We are on the U.S. end of the European spectrum, but we do have an open-market economy with a social model that is recognizably the European social model that is recognizably in the mainstream of European norms, not U.S. norms.
And most of us who had voted Remain would like the U.K. to remain a recognizably European-style economy with European-style taxation systems, European-style regulation systems etcetera.
I personally hope we will be able to remain in the mainstream of European economic and social thinking. But if we are forced to be something different, then we will have to become something different.
Welt am Sonntag: We don’t understand: Who or what would force you?
Hammond: Economic circumstances. If we have no access to the European market, if we are closed off, if Britain were to leave the European Union without an agreement on market access, then we could suffer from economic damage at least in the short-term.
In this case, we could be forced to change our economic model and we will have to change our model to regain competitiveness. And you can be sure we will do whatever we have to do.Reading between the lines, Hammond is telling other European governments that Britain, if it is not favourable trade terms with the EU, will set itself up as an offshore tax haven with low standards of regulation and welfare.
How convincing a threat that will sound to those governments, I do not know.
But you can see how convenient it might be to right-wing British Conservatives. The line will be: of course, we would love to keep the NHS, but because of those wicked Europeans we cannot afford it.
This vision of Britain as the Singapore of Europe, incidentally, was set out in the 2012 collection Britain Unchained.
Elsewhere, Hammond makes it clear that controlling immigration is the government's chief concern in Brexit negotiations.
He also offers this interesting observation:
In my judgement it would be a mistake to read the Brexit vote as being part of the same strand of thinking that has formed in the US. If you look at the media and the reporting during the Brexit referendum campaign, there was no anti-trade rhetoric. It was the exact opposite.
The Housemartins: Over There
Hull is the UK City of Culture for 2017, which gives me an excuse to choose another track by one of my favourite bands.
Incidentally, Hull beat Leicester in the contest for this accolade. The judges said the Leicester bid "lacked slightly in ambition and innovation".
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Remembering Graham Taylor
The Spiked website has far too much reflex contrarianism, but there are still good articles there if you look.
Here is Tim Black on Graham Taylor and his hounding by the media:
Taylor’s time in charge of the national team coincided with football’s post-1990 explosion as the National Game. Long a passionate pastime for many, football, by the time of the formation of the lucrative BSkyB-backed Premiership in 1992, had become the cultural centrepiece of national life. Those who may once have ignored it descended from the cultural heights to embrace it.
Classical musicians wore club scarves; middle-class authors wrote up their teams; politicians spoke about international matches in parliament. It was no longer simply a beautiful game played on half-mud pitches; it was treated as art, prefaced by opera songs, and colonised by sections of society who once treated it with disdain. Football was undergoing Hornby-isation; it was hipsterising; it was being valorised by the right-on and progressive.
And then there was Taylor. The haircut was straight, the accent East Midlands-ish, the overall impression a bit naff. Football’s new fans wanted polish and sophistication, innovation and Europeaness. What they got was spit and archaic, long-ball and patriotism.
To football’s newest fans, Taylor appeared an unwelcome throwback, a return of football’s unreconstructed working-class, an obstacle in the way of progress.
Stella Creasy: If you don't get Mrs Brown's Boys you don't connect with real society
Except Stella Creasy tells me she did not say this. See the footnote.
The moderate wing of Labour plots its path back to power.
Footnote. After I tweeted the link to this post I received a reply from Stella Creasy:
Later. You can read Stella Creasy's speech on Huffington Post. The relevant passage is:
The moderate wing of Labour plots its path back to power.
At #Fab17 @stellacreasy says if you don't get Mrs Brown's Boys and, in US, Duck Hunters, you don't connect with real society.
I have my doubts.
Or as Mrs Brown would put it...
Footnote. After I tweeted the link to this post I received a reply from Stella Creasy:
I expressly didn't say this ... Which is ironic when you see what I actually said about echo chambers..I have asked her to send me what she did say so I can quote it accurately. I hope she will, as there is a debate to be had about the danger of liberalism becoming a patrician concern.
Later. You can read Stella Creasy's speech on Huffington Post. The relevant passage is:
This fatal flaw in our collective identity has also made us presume we know what other people want and need - and that it’s all about money. That has meant we’ve focused on economic difference, without recognising the cultural division that cripples any shared progress too. And that is not about Brexit, but a nation that is becoming ships that pass in the night.
Who here watches Mrs Brown’s Boys? It’s the number one-viewed television programme in this country. It beat the Queen’s Speech at Christmas. It won the best comedy of the 21st Century. And, yes, the intelligentsia were horrified. We don’t get the joke. If you want to understand why Donald Trump won, look at who watches Duck Dynasty in America.
Friday, January 13, 2017
Paul Robeson sings to Scottish miners in 1949
This is wonderful.
Museum dedicated to hot chocolate opens in Sudbury
Ladies and gentlemen, we have our Headline of the Day.
Well done to the East Anglian Daily Times.
Well done to the East Anglian Daily Times.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Snow in Wensleydale, 1981
A topical photo, but it was taken on the same day as I shot the milepost at Redmire: 25 April 1981.
After getting to Redmire, a couple of university friends and I walked back down the valley through the village of Wensley to Leyburn.
There we were allowed to thaw out in the railwaymen's mess room while we waited for the train back to York.
Six of the Best 659
Labour group leader quits party over Corbyn's leadership
She told the Leicester Mercury:
"I have been finding that as leader of the Labour group on the council, I was finding it hard to maintain the national party line.
"I feel Jeremy Corbyn has not been clear about what he has been asking of us.
"On Brexit, I and others were out campaigning hard to remain, but it was hard to relay that to the voter when Jeremy Corbyn's position on the issue was unclear.
"He did have quite a lot of support on the doorstep, but many people were saying while he was leader they simply wouldn't vote Labour and that saddened me."
Rebecca Hanson chosen as Lib Dem candidate for Copeland
News & Star:
A west Cumbrian councillor who has been fighting to save maternity services in Whitehaven has been chosen as the Liberal Democrats candidate for Copeland MP.
Rebecca Hanson was last night selected to stand in the upcoming by-election, which was called following the shock resignation of current Copeland MP Jamie Reed.
Mrs Hanson, a Cockermouth councillor, has strongly opposed Success Regime plans to remove services, and particularly consultant-led maternity, from the West Cumberland Hospital.The paper quotes her as saying:
"This by-election is a chance for people to send a strong message against a hard Brexit that damages local jobs by pulling Britain out of the Single Market."
It's also an opportunity to reject this Conservative government's underfunding of our NHS and say no to plans to move vital services like maternity and A&E from West Cumberland Hospital to Carlisle.
"I am passionate about standing up for west Cumbria, and recognise the vital role that the nuclear industry plays in our local economy.
"I'm proud to be have been selected as the candidate for the Liberal Democrats, the only party fighting to protect the economy by staying in the Single Market and calling for a long-term solution to the crisis facing the NHS."
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
The Wye Valley in 1948
This lovely colour film follows the river upstream from Chepstow to its source.
Click on the still of the Monnow Bridge in Monmouth above to view it on the British Film Institute site.
The film was produced by The National Savings Committee, so we get a lecture on the importance of thrift when we reach the confluence of Wye and Elan.
Tim Farron responds to Jeremy Corbyn's speech
I'm just a party loyalist, me.
Could the Conservtives win the Copeland by-election?
Last week, in the person of Harry Phibbs, Conservative Home was playing down Tory chances in the Copeland by-election:
Victory will surely be a challenge. Labour starts out with a lead among local councillors – and the grassroots network of support that goes with them.Now Andrew Gimson has been to the constituency, sniffed the wind, talked to a few voters and come to a different conclusion:
Perhaps by the time the by-election is held, this favourable estimate [of Theresa May] will have worn off, and there will be a reversion to traditional voting patterns. But it is striking that just now, these profoundly traditional Labour voters respect May more than they respect their own leader.
It is possible to imagine a by-election in which Labour voters abstain in such numbers that they let the Conservative in. If Corbyn fails to raise his game, he could find himself humiliated by the very people who until recently were his party’s core working-class supporters.Meanwhile, this is a good point to recommend again the post by Mark Pack on what the Lib Dem strategy should be in Copeland.
Jeremy Corbyn is stuck up the Wrekin
The most endearing thing I have ever heard about Jeremy Corbyn was a story told to the Shropshire Star by his teenage friend Peter Harrison:
We were drinking and it was May Day the following day, and asking what we were going to do to celebrate, and next thing you know one said, 'Why not go up The Wrekin and plant the red flag?'
"If I remember correctly one of them made the red flag and we took it to the top of The Wrekin and tied it to the trig point and we all sang the Red Flag and came down, and went to the Raven and had a few more pints."But there was something Mr Harrison added that has stayed with me too:
"I knew him when we were 18 or 19, and his views have not changed. We are talking about the thick end of 50 years ago."In other words, what Jeremy Corbyn is offering the British people is unreformed 1970s left-wing Labourism.
Some have been outraged today that Corbyn has "changed his mind" on Europe and now supports Brexit.
But I suspect that was his view all along. Left-wing opinion in the Labour Party in the 1970s was deeply suspicious of the European Economic Community.
Jeremy Corbyn's politics are still stuck up the Wrekin.
Monday, January 09, 2017
The cast and crew talk about The Night of the Hunter
Released in 1955, The Night of the Hunter was the only film directed by the great British actor Charles Laughton. And it is a masterpiece.
Here, many years on, members of the cast and crew reminisce about its making.
The Night of the Hunter was based on a novel of the same name by the American author Davis Grubb. The shining gothic mood of the film comes straight from it.
Sunday, January 08, 2017
Six of the Best 658
Timothy Garton Ash asks if Europe is disintegrating.
Colchester MP criticises the Guardian newspaper for ‘demeaning’ crossword clue
Our Headline of the Day Award goes to the East Anglian Daily Times.
The spirit of Bob Russell lives on. He once wrote a letter of complaint to Liberal Democrat News when I invented some Essex** MP jokes in a House Points column.
* "Why do Essex MPs support VAT? Because they can spell it." That sort of thing.
** I am allowed to: my mother's mother's family all came from Tollesbury.
Paul Simon: That's Why God Made the Movies
Two LPs remind me of the summer that I moved into my own house.
The first is No Secrets by Carly Simon. The second is One Trick Pony by Paul Simon.
One Trick Pony was the soundtrack LP from a film starring Paul Simon that came out in 1980.
David Swanson writes that it is:
a movie about a once popular rock and roll singer trying to come to terms with his life in a new decade while his life, personal and professional, keep throwing roadblocks in his way — was entirely his project.
Simon’s character, Jonah Levin, is the once-famous rocker trying to find his footing at the dawn of the ’80s. He wants to record a new album, but a less-than sympathetic record company and producer (played by Lou Reed), aren’t making things easy for him. At the same time, Levin is trying to resolve issues with his wife and child.There are certainly autobiographical echoes here: Simon and Garfunkel had long split, and Paul Simon's run of wonderful singles from the early 1970s had dried up too.
Swanson continues:
Famed movie critic Roger Ebert liked the movie, but felt it was “being sold in all the wrong ways to Paul Simon fans,” even asking in his original review, “Does Paul Simon have fans anymore? He has lots of admirers, people who follow his music, but they’re not necessarily prepared to race out into the night to see this movie.”
The film performed very modestly at the box office and didn’t stick around too long. The soundtrack LP, released at the same time as the movie, had a much better fate. With all songs written and performed by Simon, the album broke into the U.S. Top 20, selling over a half a million copies. The single, “Late in the Evening,” made the Top 10 and was nominated for a Grammy.Late in the Evening is the stand-out song on the LP, but I was always drawn to this more reflective one.
Saturday, January 07, 2017
Peacock Inn, Market Harborough, in 1984
This building is now occupied by Pizza Express, but when I photographed it in 1984 it was still the Peacock Inn.
And back in 1979 I worked there as a barman during the summer vacation. One of the regulars was a proper, red-faced Major who taught me how to make him a pink gin.
In defence of British Rail
Guardian is worth attention:
By the 1990s British Rail had finally overcome the rivalries between the Big Four railway companies from which it was formed and organised itself by sector as a national organisation.
The network was short of investment, as money was directed to the building of the Channel Tunnel and the associated high-speed line, but the Beeching era was over and stations were being reopened.
Since privatisation the railways have seen a boom in the number of passengers, but that is largely due to the economy performing better.
We should also note two paradoxes:
Rafael Behr mentions false memory regarding the old British Rail (Rail chiefs and unions: can passengers trust either, 4 January), a condition he appears to suffer from himself.
He writes that BR was synonymous with shabbiness. Really? In 1993, InterCity, the flagship, was rated by passengers at 95% in this regard (The InterCity Story, 1994).
Customer satisfaction at service levels was at 98%, and the company made a profit for the six years to 1994, when it was privatised, despite the huge distractions of that process. Which privatised rail company has since delivered these levels of success? To equate BR with Southern Rail is a calumny.
Dr John CarlisleDr Carlisle is right, but as increasing numbers of journalists have no memory of the 1990s, there is a danger that the myth of British Rail as a basket case will become the accepted truth.
Sheffield
Friday, January 06, 2017
Longcross: The least used station in Surrey
This Londonist video takes us to the Waterloo and Reading line and the least used station in Surrey.
There used to be a Ministry of Defence tank test track nearby, but that closed in 2006 and there are now film studios right by it instead.
Read more about Longcross station on Diamond Geezer.
Vince Cable, British Asians and Brexit
Vince Cable in the New Statesman argues makes a case for "a more rational immigration policy".
He has thus made a break with the unashamed pro-Europeanism that has done so much to raise Liberal Democrat spirits and won himself widespread criticism within the party.
But I was struck by this aside in his article:
One uncomfortable feature of the referendum was the large Brexit vote among British Asians, many of whom resented the contrast between the restrictions they face and the welcome mat laid out for Poles and Romanians.Some in the Leave campaign tried to capitalise on this disaffection among British Asians during the campaign.
In late May the Express told us:
Leading Brexit campaigners Priti Patel is planning a 'Save the British Curry Day' next month to show how many challenges curry houses face.
The Employment minister said: "Uncontrolled immigration from the EU has led to tougher controls on migrants from the rest of the world.
"This means that we cannot bring in the talents and the skills we need to support our economy.
"By voting to leave we can take back control of our immigration policies, save our curry houses and join the rest of the world."There has, of course, been no mention of relaxing controls on immigration from the subcontinent since the referendum was announced.
That was predictable, as was the subsequent rise in racist sentiment.
So much so, that Harcharan Chandhoke asked "Brexit: Did British-Asians just put a xenophobic gun to their heads?"
Maybe they did, but I was reminded of a post by Richard Morris, which argued that the political class are schooled in monetary and fiscal economics and are shocked when the voters apply different principles:
Behavioural Economics suggests a rather different, more visceral response “sure I’ll be a bit better off if we stay in – but you over there will be loads better off – and that’s not right”.
Which is why economically challenged areas were more likely to vote Leave. Not so much a gamble that they might be better off if Britain leaves the EU and more of a rejection of a deal which contravenes the very British notion of fair play.That, I suspect, had a lot to do with why many British Asian voters backed Leave.
Which suggests Vince Cable may be on to something when he implies that there are tensions between support for free movement in the EU and the interests of a population with such varied heritage.
Yes to Leveson 2, no to Section 40
Back in 2012 I wrote:
Lord Leveson has not produced his recommendations yet, and when he does many of us of a Liberal persuasion may not like them. But we can already say that his inquiry has been a great success.
That is because it has laid bare the working of politicians and the media. We have heard editors, owners and politicians describing that they do under forensic questioning and on oath.
It seems it was the US Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis who first said "sunlight is the best disinfectant". He was right, but the Leveson Inquiry has done more than expose wrongdoing. It has been an education to those who have taken an interest in it, laying bare the culture of journalism and its relationship with the political world.I stand by that today, which is why I support a 'Leveson 2' to make a public examination of the relationship between journalists and the police.
The arguments I have heard against it have all been special pleading by the press, who do not want their practices laid bare in public.
But the arguments I have heard against implementation of section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013 seem to me compelling. It is indeed a recommendation that those of us of a Liberal persuasion should not like.
This section would mean that any publication that declined to sign up with Impress, the new regulator funded by Max Mosley, would be liable to pay the costs for both sides in any libel actions against them, even if they won.
You only have to type that out to see what a nonsense it is.
We do not need more regulation of the press, but stricter application of the criminal law when they break it.
Which is why I say Yes to Leveson 2 and no to Section 40.
Granny praying to St Anthony figurine didn't realise it was actually Elrond from Lord Of The Rings
Our Headline of the Day Award goes to The Irish News.
Thursday, January 05, 2017
Hexham station in 1980
The dates and even the locations of these old photos of mine are bound to be a bit approximate, but I think they are right here.
These enamel signs - each British Rail region had its own colour - were still reasonably common in 1980. They are much rarer now.
Who will be the Labour candidate in Copeland?
When Jamie Reed resigned as MP for Copeland, someone suggested that the ideal Labour candidate in the resultant by-election would be in favour of Brexit and so pro nuclear power that they glowed in the dark,
The New Statesman thinks it knows who that will be:
The leader’s office have found a candidate who they believe may have the stuff necessary to keep the seat: Rachel Holliday, the founder of Calderwood House, a homelessness charity. It was as a result of that work that Holliday was named as Cumbria’s Woman of the Year in 2015.
That her husband, a police officer, works on Sellafield’s security only adds to her appeal as far as party strategists are concerned. Rival candidates say that she has been given advance sight of the party’s membership list.Labour List details the other possible candidates, including Thomas Docherty the former MP for Dunfermline and West Fife.
GUEST POST How can a Liberal talk to a hate addict?
Katie Barron offers some insights from the Iliad.
Three thousand years ago, after a long sulk, the Greek warrior Achilles admitted rather sheepishly to his mother that ‘Anger is sweeter than honey, and expands in men’s hearts like smoke.’
Achilles’ word ‘cholos’ meant specifically the sort of anger that comes from revulsion, from black bile, leaving a nasty taste in the mouth.
Bizarrely, we savour that nasty taste. Whether we are ancient Greek warriors in camp or ladies of a certain age reading the newspaper in the kitchen, our brains are predisposed towards hate addiction.
Two reasons. One, we like the adrenalin kick. The other is that, the more we think a particular thought, the stronger that neural pathway will be in the brain. The stronger a neural pathway, the more we use it. We’ve all been there.
Hate addiction is one strand in the twin copulating hells of Brexit and Trump. It has been a strand that crosses class and gender boundaries and, rather than abating with triumph, is expanding, as Achilles says, like smoke.
This is not to sweep under the carpet the pain of rapid cultural change; high unemployment concentrated in certain areas; the dishearteningly wide range of jobs that only offer a minimum wage in this country; the brute fact of economics that hugely increasing the supply of labour depresses pay. But it has been impossible to discuss these issues rationally because of hate addiction.
I was a Lib Dem canvasser in 2010 in white and fortunate St Albans in Hertfordshire. I remember crossing the beautiful Verulamium Park on a sunny spring day, tiny blonde children peddling their vehicles in all directions, to arrive in the Verulamium estate – a wide sprawl of wide houses set on wide lawns, built in the 1960s for young families living the dream of what Britain is supposed to be: red brick, with Waitrose in the middle.
I rang the bell of the first house on the first street. The door was answered by a tall woman with white hair standing off her head in all directions. Seeing my rosette, she declared, ‘Britain is ruined! It’s all – ‘ She waved her arms in despair – ‘Black!’
I had been warned by more experienced colleagues not to waste my time attempting to reason with people on the doorstep. Mark her down as Conservative and move on.
And it’s true there was something rigid and tired about the anti-immigrant and anti-benefits speeches I heard at the front door, like a second-rate, derivative epic poem: long, impersonal, full of archetypal characters and formulaic phrases (‘There are too many of them… The country’s going to the dogs.’) and jumbled up fragments of history (‘They’re eating the swans!’).
But the number of people in the throes of bitter-sweet delusion is now so large, and so powerful, that a conversation has to happen.
How can a Liberal talk to a hate addict?
How did the Greeks attempt to talk Achilles out of his hate obsession? Perhaps Europe’s earliest poem can give us some pointers.
Achilles was so deep in his sulk, he was happy to watch the Trojans killing his fellow soldiers and advancing right up to the Greeks’ ships.
It’s rather like the Brexiters watching the pound fall, shares in British companies fall, long-term economic figures be revised downwards, government revenue fall, the superpowers Russia and America strut their stuff, young people in Europe crying, middle aged men in Europe vowing eternal enmity, most importantly their own countrymen begging on their knees – and they still refuse to climb down.
Backed up against their ships, the Greeks can see the Trojans’ camp fires all over the plain surrounding them. They send an embassy of three men to try to talk Achilles round. They need his help.
The first man drives Achilles mad with rage. The second causes him to hesitate. The third softens him.
‘Much-scheming Odysseus’ speaks first. He offers Achilles masses of wealth and lists it in detail: money, tripods, cauldrons, horses and seven beautiful women. ‘That’s just for now. Later the King will give you a whole kingdom and you can marry one of his daughters.’
Achilles goes off like a rocket. He will go home tomorrow. He will never ever ever help the Greeks again, even if they offer him all the wealth in Egypt, or gifts you can’t count, as many as sand or dust.
So much for reasonable Odysseus. He is like the Remainers going on at the Brexiters about the economy. Lesson: when someone has a strong feeling, don’t offer money!
Then an old family friend of Achilles, who knew him as a tot, recalls how he used to sit him on his lap and feed him little pieces of meat off his own plate. Achilles says, ‘OK, I’ll decide in the morning whether to go home or not.’
This softening is like the Brexiters who voted Remain to please their children and grandchildren.
Then Ajax, the Greeks’ next best champion after Achilles, speaks up. ‘Royal, resourceful Odysseus.
Let’s not bother with this cruel, disloyal savage. We’re off!’ All he says to Achilles is, ‘We are, or were, your best friends.’
Achilles, rather than whipping out his sword, tells him ‘The way you talk is the way I feel. I won’t run home, but I won’t help you just yet.’ He appreciates that Ajax talks as he feels. Ajax isn’t afraid of Achilles hating him, he isn’t going to appease him.
So much for words. I’m afraid the Iliad doesn’t give us a pain-free solution. Apologies if I held out false hope.
Achilles doesn’t shift from his manufactured gripe until the real pain hits, the loss of the friend he loved most in the world. Then he comes back to the Greeks without bribes, without hope. Fingers crossed for the Brexiters and for all of us, it doesn’t come to that.
Katie Barron has been a Classicist, a financial journalist and a Lib Dem activist. Her books Pilgrimage in Terror and Adventures in Tory Land are available through Amazon.
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)