The towers of Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station await demolition

James Graham (the television writer not the former Liberal Democrat blogger) has joined calls for the preservation of the cooling towers at Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, which was Britain's last working coal-fired station before it shut down at the end of September.
BBC News quotes him as saying:
"Some might think they're ugly. I think they're majestic. Concrete cathedrals.
"I got to stand inside one, filming Sherwood series two. I've never stood anywhere like it on Earth.
"I'd love future generations to stand in them too. But they are inexplicably all going – all of them."
There are various online petitions calling for the preservation for one or more of the towers, but none seems to be arousing much enthusiasm.
No application for demolition has yet been submitted to the local council, says another BBC News report. But if demolition does take place, East Midlands Airport will have to be closed while it is underway.
