Bertrand Russell: "First they fascinate the fools..."

When asked how fascism starts, Bertrand Russell replied: "First they fascinate the fools. Then they muzzle the intelligent."
I have seen this tweet several times in recent days. As ever with quotations posted on social media, you have to ask if its genuine,
The answer is that there's no evidence of Russell having a conversation like that, but he did write something similar.
Quote Investigator alerts us to an essay - Freedom and Government - that Russell contributed to a collection complied by Ruth Nanda Anshen. It was titled Freedom: Its Meaning and published in 1942.
There Russell wrote:
The first step in a fascist movement is the combination under an energetic leader of a number of men who possess more than the average share of leisure, brutality, and stupidity. The next step is to fascinate fools and muzzle the intelligent, by emotional excitement on the one hand and terrorism on the other.This technique is as old as the hills; it was practised in almost every Greek city, and the moderns have only enlarged its scale.
So Russell didn't say that, but he did write something very like it.
