In praise of Jason Beer KC, the counsel to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry

The clinical psychologist Dr Paul Duckett examines the techniques used by Jason Beer KC, counsel to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry.
Notably, he sees Beer's mastery of comedy as one of the five keys to his masterly performance.
For those who have been following the hearing, it's good to re-encounter favourite characters like Paula Vennells, Rodric Williams and - above all - Jarnail Singh.
I agree with all Duckett says, and would also like to put in a word for Sir Wyn Williams, the chair of the inquiry,
When he makes one of his Columbo-like interventions - "Before we move on, can I get one thing clear in my head..." or "I'm probably being very slow, but..." - you just know he's about to ask a killer question.
