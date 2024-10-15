Lib Dem MPs voted against Labour's plan to impose VAT on private school fees

News from the Guardian that
The UK’s biggest and richest private schools are in line for substantial financial windfalls as a consequence of the government’s plan to impose VAT on their fees, according to official new guidance issued by tax authorities.
has done nothing to undermine the impression that out new government isn't terribly good at governing.
But this wasn't the reason that Liberal Democrat MPs gave for voting against Labour's plans last week.
Today, #LibDem colleagues and I voted against ending the VAT exemption on private school fees because we believe in protecting parental choice and opposing the taxation of education.— Charlotte Cane MP🔶 (@CharlotteCane8) October 8, 2024
No one is going to march in support of the taxation of education, but that does feel a little like a principle you make up to appeal to once you have decided how you are going to vote.
And I'm pleased to see our MPs supporting parental choice. It's just that I'd like to hear our plans for extending it beyond the seven per cent of parents who send their children to private schools.
