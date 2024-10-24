The pictures, showing a pink and red glow, piqued the interest of hundreds of people, with many praising the "impressive" snaps, but all was not as it seemed.The "beautiful" glare - seen early in the morning on Wednesday - actually came from Suffolk Sweet Tomatoes’ LED light units, which are used to encourage the growth of its stock.
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Tomato factory lights mistaken for 'lovely aurora'
BBC News in our Headline of the Day Award:
