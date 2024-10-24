Thursday, October 24, 2024

Tomato factory lights mistaken for 'lovely aurora'

Another win for BBC News in our Headline of the Day Award:
The pictures, showing a pink and red glow, piqued the interest of hundreds of people, with many praising the "impressive" snaps, but all was not as it seemed.

The "beautiful" glare - seen early in the morning on Wednesday - actually came from Suffolk Sweet Tomatoes’ LED light units, which are used to encourage the growth of its stock.
