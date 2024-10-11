The very lost tunnels of the Hereford and Gloucester Canal

Paul and Rebecca Whitewick take us to Oxenhall and Ashperton, the two abandoned tunnels on the Hereford and Gloucester Canal.
For more about this lost waterway, see the Herefordshire and Gloucestershire Canal Trust website.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Paul and Rebecca Whitewick take us to Oxenhall and Ashperton, the two abandoned tunnels on the Hereford and Gloucester Canal.
For more about this lost waterway, see the Herefordshire and Gloucestershire Canal Trust website.
No comments:
Post a Comment