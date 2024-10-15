Alleged cheating scandals rock conkers and chess

From the Guardian:
The World Conker Championships is investigating cheating allegations after the men’s winner was found to have a steel chestnut in his pocket.
David Jakins won the annual title in Southwick, Northamptonshire, on Sunday for the first time after competing since 1977.
But the 82-year-old was found to have a metal replica in his pocket when he was searched by organisers after his victory.
The retired engineer has denied using the metal variety in the tournament.
Meanwhile on Chess.com:
22-year-old GM Kirill Shevchenko has been expelled from the 2024 Spanish Team Championship with his draw against GM Bassem Amin in round one and win over GM Francisco Vallejo in round two turned into losses.
When Shevchenko’s regular absence from the board aroused suspicion in round two a locked phone was found in the toilet, with arbiters claiming a link of the phone to Shevchenko based on handwriting and behaviour.
Shevchenko, who is originally from Ukraine but now based in Romania, also denies the allegations.
