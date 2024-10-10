Roz Savage to table Climate and Nature Bill in the Commons

Roz Savage, the Liberal Democrat MP for South Cotswolds, has chosen the Climate and Nature Bill as her private member’s bill. She finished third in the recent ballot for these bills, meaning she has a realistic chance of getting legislation on to the statute book.
If passed, reports the Independent, the Bill would compel the government to adopt climate and nature targets, including "limiting the global mean temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels".
Ministers would also have to draw up a strategy with yearly targets in a bid to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, halt oil and gas exploration and imports, and reverse nature decline so it is "visibly and measurably on the path to recovery.
The Independent report also quotes Roz:
"I’m really, really feeling that groundswell," Ms Savage ... told the PA news agency, adding she had already spoken with Labour MPs who have indicated their support.
"Every day really does count and it feels like since this Bill was first tabled, there’s been such a growing awareness of these twin crises of climate and nature that … its time has come.
"There’s such public demand, if my mailbag is anything at all to go by, I have had so much correspondence from people urging me to pick up the Climate and Nature Bill."
Similar bills were promoted in the last parliament by the former Green leader Caroline Lucas and the Labour MPs Olivia Blake and Alex Sobel (Leeds Central and Headingley), but none became law.
1 comment:
My Church has just emailed all members asking us to write to our MP to encourage him to be in Parliament when the Bill is presented. Something to do with needing at least 100 members to be present to form a quorum, or something. Happy to do so, but does anyone know when the critical date is? Or is that still to be determined?
