Tory Reform Group refuses to back Badenoch or Jenrick

I don't know how unusual this is for the TRG, but their statement is strongly worded:
As the home of One Nation Conservatism since 1975, the TRG is committed to being radically moderate, values-driven, and focused on the future. Throughout the contest, we have sought to engage extensively with all the leadership campaigns in order to understand the views and approaches of the candidates. Unfortunately, we have been consistently disappointed by the lack of engagement from the two candidates chosen by MPs.
TRG members were consulted throughout the process, and the results clearly show that neither candidate has secured widespread support from the majority of our membership. Both have used rhetoric and focused on issues which are far and away from the Party at its best, let alone the One Nation values we cherish and uphold. Therefore, the Board of the TRG has unanimously concluded that we are unable to endorse either candidate. ...
While the TRG will continue to advocate for those values as part of the Conservative family, we will do so by urging the final two candidates to recognise where the values of the British people lie, and to work for positive change rather than try to divide us.
Look our for speculation - well founded or not - about moderate Conservative MPs joining the Liberal Democrats.
It's not dissatisfied moderate MPs the Conservative Party needs to be worried about - it's the volunteers. All parties lose volunteers when morale is low, but when the ideology moves so far from what it was even 10 years ago, and with no obvious knight in shining armour to rescue them in the near future, they are not going to be highly motivated to support the party. Local parties probably get most of their income from membership subscriptions, 100 Clubs, dinners etc. Watch their income fall.
