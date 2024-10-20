Band of Horses: No One's Gonna Love You

It sounds beautiful, but as someone explains on Reddit:
This is basically a pretty mean-spirited breakup song. It's like saying "You will never again know happiness or true love, because you lost me".
Scott Russell on Paste, who described it as "one of the great indie-rock love songs of the 2000s," offers a more generous-minded reading:
There’s no malice in the song's eponymous oath - "No one is ever gonna love you more than I do" - but rather an overwhelming sense of certainty, despite all the attendant suffering. It’s not the possibility of a new beginning that drives the song ("Things start splitting at the seams and now / It’s tumbling down, "Bridwell admits), but rather the passion that’s survived through the pain - the bittersweet echoes of the narrator’s most intimate personal history.
Band of Horses are a Seattle band and have been going since 2004. No One's Gonna Love You comes from their second album, Cease to Begin, and reached no. 22 is the Danish singles chart in 2011, three years after its original release.
