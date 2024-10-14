Monday, October 14, 2024

Mark Knopfler's father finished second in the 1953 Scottish chess championship

This just in from our Trivia Desk...

And a word too for James Aitken, who not only won the title that year but beat all the other competitors in doing so. As well as winning this championship on ten occasions, he was a codebreaker at Bletchley Park during the war.

