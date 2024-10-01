Fascinating Paddington London history walking tour

I've gone down with a cold, so I'll leave you in the excellent company of John Rogers:
A London walking tour exploring the ancient village of Paddington, famous for its railway station (and Paddington Bear of course). Originating as an Anglo-Saxon village, Paddington has a long and rich history. We cross the Grand Union Canal, Harrow Road and the Westway to visit Paddington Green and St. Mary's Church.
From here we have a mooch in Church Street Market and wander down Edgware Road. In Praed Street we see the place where Alexander Fleming discovered Penicillin at Saint Mary's Hospital. We then look for the Tyburn Milestone and the burial ground where Laurence Sterne was laid to rest.
Finally our walking tour takes us to Bayswater Road and the Smallest House in London, the Tyburn Convent and the site of the Tyburn Tree.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
