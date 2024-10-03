Dominika the roving Braybrooke skunk is found again - in Corby

Remember Dominika the Braybrooke skunk who, last month, escaped from her Braybrooke home and was recaptured around the corner from me?
I didn't tell you at the time, because it was too upsetting, but she escaped again shortly after she got home.
But now there's good news again. Here's HFM News:
A pet skunk missing from Braybrooke has been found safe and well over 10 miles away in Corby after spending five weeks on the run.
Dominika escaped from owner Jayne McLaughlin’s home last month and had not been seen since a sighting in Market Harborough the following week.
The animal was spotted around a bin area in Hooke Close in Corby and after the sighting was shared on Facebook, Jayne was alerted and went straight to the area armed with some food.
There are lots of websites saying that skunks can make good pets, but none mentions wanderlust.
Anyway, this childhood favourite of mine sounds as though it might be a tribute to Dominika - sort of - so take it away, sisters.
