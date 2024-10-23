"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
The Rolling Stones' Rice Krispies television commercial
This was written by Brian Jones and recorded by the band and broadcast in 1963 or 1964.
