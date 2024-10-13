Randy Edelman: The Uptown, Uptempo Woman

Here's another memory dredged up from the singles charts of the Seventies, and one that has to fight not to be overwritten by Billy Joel's Uptown Girl.
Randy Edelman is a successful composer for film and television who, as a young man, recorded several albums of his songs. Several of those songs were later recorded by major artists.
He had his biggest hit in the UK (no. 11) with an inferior cover of Concrete and Clay, but The Uptown, Uptempo Woman, his own song, reached no. 20 in September 1976.
Listening to it today, it's a pretty but very simple song - just verse, chorus and repeat, with no instrumental break.
And the lyrics are about a man who is walking out and is, of course, in the right. But that was the Seventies for you.
