Half Man Half Biscuit: Westward Ho! Massive Letdown

Reaching it a few days after Ilfracombe, I too found Westward Ho! a let down. You expect more from a resort that was named after a novel and has an exclamation mark.
But what's going on in the song? It's clearly a dream - "Why is Frank Ifield jumping up and down on a windmill?" - but where does the dream begin and where does it end? Was his girl married to a plasterer from Bacup all along? Does he even have a girl?
I don't know the answer to these questions, but I will share this from a Half Man Half Biscuit site:
I am presently employed by an Examinations Board. Immediately after perusing this thread during my lunch break I opened a package containing the GCSE Geography controlled assessment work of a candidate from the South West. The piece of work in question was entitled “Westward Ho!”
It further transpires that the candidate barely scraped a grade F. What a letdown.
