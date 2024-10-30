Richard Morton Jack on his biography of Nick Drake

Gabrielle Darke and her raisins have inevitably put me in mind of her brother Nick. In the video above, you can Nick Drake's biographer Richard Morton Jack talking to Mark Ellen and David Hepworth on their Word in Your Ear podcast.
It's an interview that offers a different perspective on Nick Drake's life and career, and on the late Sixties music scene in general.
Gabrielle Drake can be heard talking about her reasons for agreeing to cooperate with the biography on an edition of BBC Radio Four's Front Row from last year.
