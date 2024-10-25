Northampton Bridge Street level crossing in use in the 1990s

Ten years ago this blog often explored Northampton - and often ended up at the former Bridge Street level crossing. This video from the 1990s shows a couple of workings using thT crossing.
When I explored the land to the east of Bridge Street in 2014, I wrote:
South of the power station and the Avon building, the footpath that was once Nunn Mills Road takes you thorough a derelict industrial area. The Northamptonshire Enterprise Partnership calls it "one of the largest brown field development opportunities in the UK".
I was puzzled. It all seemed very derelict, but if I had my bearings right then a train had passed over Bridge Street level crossing and through this site as recently as recently as 2006. Certainly, there are pictures of an enthusiasts' rail tour in the area in 2002.
Just as I was beginning to doubt myself, a pair of rails crossed my path.
No comments:
Post a Comment