Fire destroys former Buddhist centre at Kelmarsh

Last night, reports HFM News, eight fire crews fought a blaze at the former Nagarjuna Buddhist Centre in Kelmarsh.
The main house's roof was destroyed, but the fire did not spread to the newer buildings next to it.
One of those newer buildings housed the World Peace Cafe, where I once had lunch. The cafe closed a few years ago when the Buddhists relocated to the more attractive Thornby Hall.
The main house was originally Kelmarsh Rectory, and became a care home before it was a Buddhist centre.
