Thursday, October 17, 2024

Two ghost signs from the back streets of Northampton

It was a nice sunny day so I headed for the back streets of Northampton. 

Discoveries included The Old Grocery Espresso Bar (have the sausage roll if you go), Heyford Books (interesting stock at miraculous prices) and these two ghost signs.



Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)