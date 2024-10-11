"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, October 11, 2024
Bear 'not out the woods' after brain surgery
BBC News wins our Headline of the Day Award. Congratulations to them and best wishes to Boki.
